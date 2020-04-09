Yemen's ceasefire is, at best, the first step on the long road to peace

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The coronavirus pandemic may help end one of the world's most unpleasant wars.
That hope appeared this week when top fighters in Yemen, the poorest Arab country, laid out their visions on the road to peace.
Saudi Arabia announced a unilateral ceasefire on Wednesday to allow talks and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Almost simultaneously, the Houthi rebels who control the Yemeni capital released their own eight-page peace plan. The United Nations, which has been fighting for years to quell Yemen's violence, hopes to convene talks between them as soon as next week.
It all looks like progress, but analysts and diplomats tracking Yemen said the distance between the positions of the warring sides and the barriers that need to be cleared They are so great that the new movements were, at best, opening gambits.
The war has generated incalculable human suffering since the Saudi-led bombings and blockade of Yemen began in 2015. Tens of thousands of people have died, towns and cities have been destroyed, poverty has spread and diseases such as cholera They have been difficult to overcome because the country's medical system has been dismantled and many people lack clean water.
That reality would leave Yemen's 30 million people dangerously vulnerable if the coronavirus takes hold, although as of Thursday Yemen had not yet confirmed a case of Covid-19, the disease causing the virus.
The Saudi ceasefire announcement came five years after the kingdom, and several of its Arab allies launched a military intervention in Yemen to try to push back the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival. The Houthis had stormed the Yemeni capital, Sana, and had sent the government into exile.
Now, the Saudis have many reasons to seek a way out, analysts said. The cost of war has been tremendous, and at a time when the kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to push for costly efforts to diversify the Saudi economy.
More recently, the global drop in oil demand, due to coronavirus blockades and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, has exacerbated fiscal tensions, reducing the price of oil to less than half of what the kingdom you need to balance your budget.
Saudi Arabia has long faced international censorship for contributing to Yemen's humanitarian collapse, criticism that would likely escalate if many Yemenis began to die of Covid-19.
But the kingdom may be trapped with an enemy who prefers to keep fighting. Within hours of the noon ceasefire start time on Thursday, there were reports of violations.
The Saudis had told the Houthis ahead of time that the announcement of the ceasefire was approaching, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the exchange. But Houthi leaders have yet to issue an official response to the initiative.
In a phone call, Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, a leading Houthi leader, rejected Saudi Arabia's announcement as "more a continuation of the war than a ceasefire."
"Saudi Arabia is mobilizing its air, naval and armed forces to continue blocking Yemen, which has a much greater impact than the continuation of the aerial bombardment," he said.
Another senior Houthi official, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, launched the group's peace proposal. It included, inter alia, the end of the Saudi-led blockade, the reopening of Yemeni airports, the Saudi long-term financial commitments for the reconstruction of Yemen, and direct talks between the Saudis and the Houthis about Yemen's political future. , not directly mentioning the Yemeni government.
Those demands indicated that after taking on the richest country in the Arab world and maintaining the Yemeni capital for five years, the Houthis were in no mood to offer concessions, analysts said.
"The Saudis are trying to get out of the conflict and the Houthis are grabbing them by the neck," he said. Abdulghani Al-Iryani, Principal Investigator of the Sana Center for Strategic Studies.
The Houthi position is strengthened by military achievements in recent months against the kingdom's Yemeni allies in key provinces in central Yemen.
"The only thing they are good at is fighting," Al-Iryani said of the Houthis, "and they are not going to leave this comfortable terrain without a comprehensive agreement."
Other analysts raised other issues that could affect the success of the Saudi ceasefire. On the one hand, who else will honor him remains unknown.
"It is unilateral, so it is unclear what the Houthis' reaction is, nor the acceptance of the Yemenis who are fighting the Houthis on the ground," said April Longley Alley, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa program. in the International Crisis Group. "Are there other Yemenis on board with this?"
Several leaders of the internationally recognized government of Yemen said Thursday that they supported the ceasefire, and Yemeni President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi was reported to have asked loyal troops to stop fighting. But Hadi and many of his ministers are in exile in Saudi Arabia and have little control over fighters on the ground at home.
If the warring parties decide to enter into talks, which would be conducted via telephone and computer connections, the United Nations has laid the diplomatic ground through months of discussions with both sides. But whether they would participate is far from clear.
"Implementing a ceasefire is no small matter, and the first proof of this will be if the parties show up for this virtual meeting," said Alley.
Even if they do, it is unlikely to cease fire unless it is linked to a broader process aimed at addressing the many problems that have kept Yemenis fighting.
"Without a political process underpinning a ceasefire, without an exit, and without very tangible economic and humanitarian confidence-building measures, the cease-fire cannot be lasting," Alley said.
Saeed Al-Batati contributed reports from Al Mukalla, Yemen and Shuaib Almosawa from Sana.