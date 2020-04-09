Yemen's ceasefire is, at best, the first step on the long road to peace

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The coronavirus pandemic may help end one of the world's most unpleasant wars.

That hope appeared this week when top fighters in Yemen, the poorest Arab country, laid out their visions on the road to peace.

Saudi Arabia announced a unilateral ceasefire on Wednesday to allow talks and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Almost simultaneously, the Houthi rebels who control the Yemeni capital released their own eight-page peace plan. The United Nations, which has been fighting for years to quell Yemen's violence, hopes to convene talks between them as soon as next week.

It all looks like progress, but analysts and diplomats tracking Yemen said the distance between the positions of the warring sides and the barriers that need to be cleared They are so great that the new movements were, at best, opening gambits.

The war has generated incalculable human suffering since the Saudi-led bombings and blockade of Yemen began in 2015. Tens of thousands of people have died, towns and cities have been destroyed, poverty has spread and diseases such as cholera They have been difficult to overcome because the country's medical system has been dismantled and many people lack clean water.