Willow Smith talks about over-eating grass at his red table

During this week's episode of The Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith talked about her "overuse,quot; of smoking marijuana: Mother Jada says she is glad Willow has stopped doing it.

"Willow, I am also very proud of you, because you have decided to curb your excessive marijuana use," Pinkett Smith told Willow. "You were always telling me, he was saying to me, 'I have to stop smoking'."

Willow replied. "Just because like your mother, I could see the effects you couldn't," Jada said.

Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, chimed in, "And for me, it was like the story we have in our family that was driving me crazy."

Willow confessed that once he stopped smoking, his friends disappeared. Then he took yoga.

"When I stopped smoking, it was a great revelation, because I thought, there are so many people that I called friends in my life that I liked …", Adrienne intervened again, saying: away. "

"I know it sounds so cheesy, but when I stopped smoking I started doing a lot of yoga. And I just stood out. Because I was putting all my energy into it. Like I wasn't doing anything else and I was like wow, what if I was doing this with everything? "