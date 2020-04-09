Home Entertainment Willow Smith talks about over-eating grass at his red table

Willow Smith talks about over-eating grass at his red table

During this week's episode of The Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith talked about her "overuse,quot; of smoking marijuana: Mother Jada says she is glad Willow has stopped doing it.

"Willow, I am also very proud of you, because you have decided to curb your excessive marijuana use," Pinkett Smith told Willow. "You were always telling me, he was saying to me, 'I have to stop smoking'."

Willow replied. "Just because like your mother, I could see the effects you couldn't," Jada said.

