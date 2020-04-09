Will Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur work together?

You can trust Ayushmann Khurrana to experiment with their roles. He has made a career out of rhythm. And he's become a superstar with massive massive appeal. The actor, who is extremely picky about his movies, is looking forward to Stree Rog Vibhaag from Junglee Pictures. Start working on it after the lock is lifted. It seems that Mrunal Thakur will star in front of him. Previously several names of actresses were vomited. Some said that Bhumi Pednekar was being considered, others said that Alaya Furniturewala had been signed. But it looks like it's going to be Mrunal after all.

A source reported to a portal: "The makers were looking at someone to rehearse the female lead part in front of Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who could appear convincing as carrying out a completely desi character. In fact, they were in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we heard that things did not materialize with them. Now, they have cornered Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her approval to the project. "