Wife & # 39; proud & # 39; Kobe Bryant's Vanessa is excited about her accomplishments after her book becomes a best seller!

The mourning widow went to social media to discuss the fact that her late husband Kobe Bryant's book has become a best seller. Vanessa Bryant made it very clear that she was truly proud of her work and her incredible accomplishments overall.

His bittersweet post comes about two months after the legendary basketball player passed away along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash that killed seven other people on board, leaving no survivors.

Kobe left a great legacy that Vanessa seems determined to always support, whatever happens.

With that said, when it was announced that The Wizenard Series: Season One had been named a New York Times bestseller, Vanessa shared the news in a post on her IG account and gushed over it in the caption.

‘5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The mamba strikes again. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continue with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting your legacy! "Says her sweet title.

The book is intended for children and was published after his death on the last day of March.

Kobe was definitely looking forward to this new project, which was a complete change for him, as he made very clear in his November 2019 post that said: 'I created @Granity Studios as a way to teach valuable life lessons to the next generation . Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do. "

Sadly, the NBA legend was unable to see his book published due to his untimely death at the age of just 41.

The helicopter crash happened on January 26 and killed 8 other people, including her beloved daughter and Vanessa's.

Gianna was only 13 years old, but she was already playing basketball on a children's team, and she really demonstrated the true potential of following in her father's footsteps.



