Why is Amy Schumer being sued for posting photos of herself?

Amy Schumer has been sued

In court documents filed Tuesday in New York and obtained by E! News, the world-famous actress was charged with copyright infringement by a New York photographer. The lawsuit stems from photos allegedly taken, owned and intellectual property of photographer Felipe Ramales that, according to him, Schumer allegedly posted on his Instagram account without licensing and without permission or consent to post.

The two images in question are of Schumer pushing his son, Gene, in a stroller in New York in November 2019. In the photos, the actress is wearing a "Plus Size Brain,quot; sweatshirt, which is for sale at her website store.

In addition to Schumer, the star's company, Claudette LLC is also named as a defendant. "The defendants published the photographs on the website to sell and promote their clothing," the documents read.