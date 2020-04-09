Why is Amy Schumer being sued for posting photos of herself?

Amy Schumer has been sued
In court documents filed Tuesday in New York and obtained by E! News, the world-famous actress was charged with copyright infringement by a New York photographer. The lawsuit stems from photos allegedly taken, owned and intellectual property of photographer Felipe Ramales that, according to him, Schumer allegedly posted on his Instagram account without licensing and without permission or consent to post.
The two images in question are of Schumer pushing his son, Gene, in a stroller in New York in November 2019. In the photos, the actress is wearing a "Plus Size Brain,quot; sweatshirt, which is for sale at her website store.
In addition to Schumer, the star's company, Claudette LLC is also named as a defendant. "The defendants published the photographs on the website to sell and promote their clothing," the documents read.
"Defendants infringed Plaintiff's copyright in the Photographs by reproducing and publicly displaying the Photographs on the website. Defendants do not have, and have never been, licensed or authorized to reproduce, display, distribute, and / or publicly use the Photographs,quot;. The lawsuit alleges even more.
Ramales is seeking a jury trial, monetary damages, and legal fees, among other remedies.
"As a direct and proximate cause of the Defendants' infringement of the Plaintiff's copyrights and exclusive rights, the Plaintiff is entitled to the damages of the Defendants pursuant to 17 USC § 504 (b) by the infringement, "the lawsuit read. Alternatively, Plaintiff is entitled to legal damages of up to $ 150,000 for work infringed by Defendants for willful infringement of the Photographs, pursuant to 17 U.S.C.
§ 504 (c) ".
"This is a classic example of celebrities using their social media to generate income without paying the photographer a license to use their photo," said Ramales' attorney Richard Liebowitz. "Photographers must defend their rights and make sure they are paid for their work."
ME! News has reached out to the Schumer team for comment.
