Why have coronavirus cases increased in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan?

Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, once announced by early successes in the fight against the pandemic, are now facing a new wave of coronavirus cases, largely fueled by infections from elsewhere. Singapore is also seeing an increase in local broadcasts, with more than 400 new cases in the past week that have been linked to the dormitories of migrant workers.





New confirmed cases of coronavirus daily The tables show the total number of cases. The orange bars are cases of trips to other countries. The blue bars are the ones that were transmitted locally.





The first confirmed cases in all three locations were related to people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, where the pandemic started, followed by small clusters of cases among residents with no travel history. However, despite their proximity to mainland China, they all managed to keep their case counts low for weeks, through vigilant monitoring and early intervention.

None of these locations had a single day with more than 10 new cases until March, even when the coronavirus spread worldwide.

That changed in the past two weeks, as both Hong Kong and Singapore saw new double-digit cases for consecutive days, with most being attributed to those who have traveled from abroad. Singapore's numbers are now three digits, with large groups of cases linked to dormitories for migrant workers.

Taiwan was affected by an increase in new cases, the vast majority of which were imported from other countries, while the number of locally transmitted infections remained low.





Students or expatriates returning from Europe or the United States account for a large portion of imported cases. At least 191 of the confirmed cases in Hong Kong, for example, were among students who had returned from studying abroad in Britain. Similarly, 46 cases in Taiwan were among students studying abroad in Britain who had returned home after mid-March.





The 15 best places visited Here are the countries where people confirmed with coronavirus had traveled.





Hong Kong and Taiwan had a tour group that visited Egypt separately, where several travelers developed coronavirus symptoms and became ill after returning in early March.

In Singapore, several members of the military contracted the virus while stationed in France.

All three places had initially banned travelers only from China's Hubei province. But as virus hotspots developed elsewhere, governments increasingly expanded travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine measures to cover the rest of the world.





When travel restrictions and quarantine orders were established

Hong Kong Banned travelers from these places. Quarantine orders for people who recently traveled to these places. Taiwan Banned travelers from these places. Quarantine orders for people who recently traveled to these places. Singapore Banned travelers from these places. Quarantine orders for people who recently traveled to these places.

Note: When travelers are banned, residents, long-term visa holders, and other exempt groups may enter with quarantine restrictions.

At the end of March, all three places had banned short-term visitors, although residents or other long-term visa holders were still allowed to enter under quarantine measures.

"The first step is to further prevent imported cases and cut the chain of infection worldwide and within Hong Kong," Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, said at a press conference announcing the new measures. "All non-Hong Kong residents arriving at the airport from any foreign region will not be allowed immigration for 14 days beginning March 25."

Singapore stopped allowing short-term visits on March 23. Taiwan banned all foreign visitors on March 19.

Beyond increasing travel restrictions, the governments of these regions are implementing stricter measures of social distancing. They also continue to monitor people who have tested positive for the virus and trace their contacts.

Singapore has imposed a new blockade until at least May 4, closing all non-essential schools and workplaces.

"If their case numbers continue to increase to a point where they don't feel like they can keep up with case finding, case isolation, contact tracking, contact monitoring and contact isolation, then that It will be troublesome, "said Jennifer Nuzzo. , an epidemiologist at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.