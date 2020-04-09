Whitmer extends, extends executive order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; through April 30 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-42 on Thursday, extending his previous order "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; until the end of April. As with the previous order, Executive Order 2020-42 limits meetings and travel and requires that all workers who are not necessary to maintain or protect life stay at home. Executive Order 2020-42 also imposes stricter limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives.

"Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we are still on the rise. We must continue to do everything we can to curb the spread and protect our families," said Whitmer.. “The data shows that most Michiganns are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That is good, but we must continue like this. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we are working in this crisis, which will be good for our families and for our long-term economy. We can also protect critical infrastructure workers like doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, and child care workers. Now more than ever, it is crucial that people stay home and safely. "

"It is clear that staying home is the most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Assistant Director of Health and Chief Medical Services for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our healthcare system."

Executive Order 2020-42 prohibits all companies and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to maintain or protect life or to perform minimal basic operations. Businesses and operations must designate workers who meet those criteria, and must adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect workers and customers in performing that job in person.

Workers who are necessary to maintain or protect life include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, supermarket workers, and more. For a complete list of these critical infrastructure workers, click on the link to Executive Order 2020-42 at the bottom of this page. To allow these critical workers to reach their workplaces, car dealerships will now be able to open for remote sales, though showrooms must remain closed.

Under the new order, all public and private meetings between people outside of a single household remain temporarily prohibited. Although Michigan residents can leave the home to buy necessary food or supplies, the new order encourages people to limit the number of household members who run errands to the greatest extent possible. As before, people can participate in outdoor activities such as walking, walking, running, biking, kayaking, canoeing, or any other recreational activity, consistent with staying at least six feet from people outside the home of a person and with other restrictions imposed by an executive requests. However, the order clarifies that traveling for vacation or for any other purpose is prohibited.

A new section of the order imposes restrictions on stores in an effort to reduce crowds. Large stores should limit the number of people in the store at a time to no more than 4 customers per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space; Small stores must limit capacity to 25% of total occupancy limits (including employees) per fire code. To regulate entry, stores must establish branded lines for customers that allow them to be at least six feet apart from each other while they wait. Large stores should also close areas of the store that are dedicated to rugs, floors, furniture, garden centers, nurseries, or paint.

"This does not mean that everything will return to normal on May 1," Whitmer continued. “But based on the data we have at the moment, this is the right window for an extension. It will take time to reopen the economy safely and responsibly, so we will continue to provide critical unemployment support and assistance to our small businesses during this difficult time. We will get through it if we all continue to do our part. ”