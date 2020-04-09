White House seeks to ease shutdown in May, some fear second viral wave

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month, raising concerns among medical experts and economists about a possible resurgence of covid-19 if Americans return to their normal lives before the virus is truly eliminated. .

Behind closed doors, President Donald Trump, concerned about the sagging economy, has sought a strategy to resume business activity before May 1, according to people familiar with the discussions.

In phone calls with outside advisers, Trump has even floated trying to reopen much of the country before the end of this month, when current federal recommendations to avoid social gatherings and work from home expire, the people said. Trump regularly watches unemployment and the stock market figures, complaining that they are hurting his prospects for presidency and reelection, the people said.

Like others, they spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions.

Trump said in his daily briefing on Thursday that the United States was at the "top of the hill,quot; and added: "Hopefully, we are going to open up, it could be called an opening, very, very, very, very soon, I hope."

Multiple cabinet secretaries in recent days have publicly expressed their hope that various government orders ordering residents to stay at home and compel the closing of nonessential businesses could be alleviated at least partially next month.

When asked Thursday during an appearance on CNBC if he thought the country might open its doors next month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, "Yes, I do." A day earlier, Attorney General William Barr had qualified some of the stay-at-home orders and other "draconian,quot; restrictions and suggested they should be reevaluated next month.

"When this time period, in late April, expires, I think we need to allow people to adjust more than we have, and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed but it allows them to use other ways – social distancing and other means – to protect themselves, "Barr said on Fox News.

The White House cannot unilaterally reopen the country. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a federal guideline that advises people to avoid social gatherings, work from home, and use food collection and delivery options, it is state officials who have put the force of the law behind those suggestions.

The CDC guide will expire April 30, but states are free to choose their own paths. State directives have already varied in terms of time and severity, and that will surely continue as they are reversed.

White House advisers have contemplated scenarios in which some "critical,quot; states will not be ready to reopen so quickly, people familiar with the matter said. There have already been vigorous debates, with public health experts and some presidential advisers warning of the reopening too soon, while key members of the president's economic team, and some conservatives in the vice president's orbit, push for a faster return to normal.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said Thursday that some places may reopen earlier than others, and that New York, for example, should not loosen its restrictions until there is a "very steep decline,quot; in infections. .

"It won't be one size fits all," he said.

The president, said a senior administration official with direct knowledge of the talks, asks regularly: "When can we reopen?"

Health experts say ending the closure prematurely would be disastrous because the restrictions have barely had time to work and because US leaders have not created the capacity for alternatives to stay-at-home orders, such as mass testing, large-scale contact monitoring scale and specific quarantines that have been used in other countries to suppress the virus.

Even one of the most optimistic models, which has been used by the White House and governors, predicts a death toll of 60,400, but only if current drastic restrictions remain in place until the end of May.

There have been emerging signs that aggressive social distancing measures imposed by state and municipal governments have slowed the spread of the infection, which has killed more than 16,000 Americans. Federal authorities have noted that Washington state and California are among the first states to see cases of the virus, but have not experienced the high levels of infection and death that others, such as New York and New Jersey, are enduring. Pence said Thursday that officials were beginning to see "stabilization,quot; in some of the worst affected areas.

"It's working, America," said Pence.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Thursday that hospitalizations and intensive care admissions in the state have decreased, suggesting progress. But he emphasized that he did not know when New Yorkers could begin a return to normal life.

"We are not going to go from red to green; we are going to go from red to yellow," Cuomo said.

Trump's internal advisers have noted the stabilization of New York's hospital numbers, and some believe that the modeling projections are excessively high.

Comments by Barr, who is not a member of the White House coronavirus working group, and by Mnuchin, who are, seem to indicate growing recognition by the administration that steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus have inflicted economic pain that is likely to last for many months.

On Thursday, when the Labor Department had another 6.6 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economy. USA It was deteriorating "at an alarming rate,quot; and called for a national discussion on what it will take to reopen it.

Trump is preparing to announce this week the creation of a second smaller coronavirus task force specifically aimed at combating the economic ramifications of the pandemic, according to people familiar with the plans.

The task force is expected to be chaired by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, and to include Larry Kudlow, the president's chief economic adviser, and Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, along with outside business leaders. Others expected to play a role are Kevin Hassett, who has been advising Trump on economic models for the past few weeks, and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, administration officials say.

Stephen Moore, a conservative economist who informally advises the administration and has pushed for the country to reopen more quickly, said he believed the workforce was a good idea to help speed up that process.

“You have to find out: how do you do it? Where you do it When you do it What areas of the country? What industry? Moore said. "His presidency depends on doing that well."

Barr, the nation's top police official, said the shutdown economy could cost lives. For example, he said, cancer researchers were probably at home, not doing their critical work.

"We will have a weaker health system if we fall into a deep depression," Barr said. "So, measured only in lives, the cure cannot be worse than the disease."

Barr's comments came in response to repeated questions from Laura Ingraham of Fox News about the civil liberties issues created by the government-imposed closings.

Barr, said a person familiar with his thinking, has known Ingraham for many years and accepted the interview some time ago.

The attorney general repeatedly praised Trump and said states were, at least for now, in their right to impose such measures. The person familiar with his thinking said he was focused on what happens after the CDC's guidelines on social alienation expire this month.

The person said Barr has been talking informally with associates about how the companies could reopen, including whether they are more equipped with personal protective equipment or on-site testing.

"I was trying to say that once we have passed this period, it is not sustainable to live in fear," the person said.

Health experts and economists have said the premature reopening could backfire and lead to another shutdown if coronavirus cases start to re-emerge and a long-term solution is not found. Past pandemics have offered clear warnings of what can happen.

A 2007 CDC-funded study examined the fate of several US cities. USA When they eased the restrictions too early during the 1918 flu pandemic. Those cities believed they were on the other side of the peak, and, like the United States today, had residents agitated by the economy and by relaxing restrictions.

However, once the restrictions were lifted, the trajectory of those cities soon turned into a double hump curve with two peaks instead of one. Two peaks mean overwhelmed hospitals and many deaths, without the overwhelming benefit that authorities were trying to achieve with arduous restrictions.

Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, did not advocate a reopening in May, saying such steps were more likely after July. And even some close to Trump seemed suspicious of supporting an early date.

Pence on Thursday did not set a firm date for a possible reopening, but said the decision would be guided by medical experts and that Trump wanted it to be done "responsibly."

"No one wants to reopen the United States more than Donald Trump," said Pence.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, an ally of Trump, said an early reopening was "an aspirational goal."

"The real fear is that you do it too quickly and create a spike in the disease, which is likely to return in the fall," said Graham. "It has to be a science-based assessment, and I don't see a massive reopening of the economy any time soon."

Even some of those most affected by the economic downturn expressed fear of a premature return to work.

"If restoring the economy means restoring transit systems to schedules at full speed, before covid-19 is defeated, it will only expose more transit workers to danger, and that is something we would not be in favor of," John Samuelsen said. , the international president of the Transport Workers Union. “Public transportation systems are the most effective spread of the virus. An evil engineer could not have designed a better system than the New York City transit system to spread covid-19. "

Zack Hershman, 27, has been out of a job since mid-March, when he was laid off as a server at Suraya, a Middle Eastern restaurant in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The layoff was deeply troubling, he said, but still praised his employers for catching up with staff about why the closings were necessary.

"As much as I would like to go back to work," he said, "it is not the right thing to do in the long term in terms of the safety of people who work and eat in restaurants."

Devlin Barrett, Heather Long, Brittany Shammas and John Wagner of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

