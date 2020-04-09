What to know about the Madden 20 community files error and how to fix it

If you're an avid Madden gamer, you probably want to take advantage of all the game's deals. A feature of Madden 20 is the ability to download files from the community. These can range from custom playbooks and sliders, but most people download class drafts and playlists.

With the NFL Draft approaching and mostly free agency under our belt, now is the time when most people like to use this feature. Helpful creators spend time creating custom draft classes that can replicate current players who aren't in the game yet. Let's say you want to start a Bengals franchise with Joe Burrow as your quarterback. You can do it, thanks to the community archives. Or maybe you're a Bucs fan who wants to play Tom Brady on the updated rosters. Again, community archives help you do it.

But in the past two weeks, players have been unable to use this feature. Every time they try, an error appears on the screen saying: "The file cannot be downloaded because it has been deleted by its creator." At first you can take it verbatim and the creator deleted the file. Until you keep testing different files and literally each file has the same error.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d4/e9/madden-20-community-files-error_2vu9svfli6sb1bmteg7aondwt.png?t=1598735569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



You are not alone in this matter.

One of the community's file creators posted a recent poll on Twitter asking how many people were affected, and 90% said they couldn't download any files.

Thousands of players are frustrated with this issue and have voiced their concerns with EA Sports. A Madden 20 community manager responded with a few small updates saying the problem is "under investigation." Others associated with the game have said they are "aware"of the question.

Madden 20 community files error

Community manager Madden 20 provided a longer answer on an EA forum that discussed the issue. In summary, it is difficult to fix any issues at this time as many EA Sports employees are working from home due to the coronavirus issue.

Your complete answer:

This issue came up shortly after launch, which the team addressed in October. We started receiving more reports in January after a title update that we informed the team to address. Based on our findings, it helped fix it for most gamers. We are now seeing more reports that it is affecting a larger group of players, helping us identify what the root cause is when we put together more account examples. What is difficult is that it is affecting some players while others is working completely well. It appears to be affecting more Xbox users based on the responses we received in this thread and some of those troubleshooting steps have helped fix it for those who tried them. I've also seen it where trying to download it repeatedly will eventually push it. This is not a way to spend the money and it is inconvenient to select the download several times to fix it. Absolutely and it shouldn't work that way. Through the troubleshooting methods, you can help us reduce what X account has compared to others who are also experiencing it to facilitate the solution much faster. With the current global situation and EA employees working remotely, this has made part of the workload a challenge that we are trying to drive as travel to the offices is limited.

Madden recently released a title update, but no workaround for this issue was included.

How to fix Madden 20 community files error

Some people claim to have found a solution for the error, but it is clear that these solutions do not work for everyone (I have personally tried some of them and have not been successful). As the community manager said, some users just keep trying it over and over again before it finally works.

The community manager also offered some other suggestions.

"We have seen players fix this by deleting saved game data for both local and cloud on their consoles," they said. "If you use an external hard drive, try reinstalling the game on the internal disk after all the files have been removed on both the external and internal."

That type of franchise, which currently has the most downloaded draft class in the community archives, also posted a video with some other suggestions. This involves deleting files that you may have previously downloaded.

But for most people they can't seem to fix this problem, no matter what they try.