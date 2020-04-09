What time is the NBA 2K tournament today? TV show, live broadcast for quarterfinals only for ESPN players

There were few additions to the first round presentation of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player's Tournament, and ESPN's lack of TV bells and whistles seemed like a concerted effort to make the event look something like watching players compete in a private living room. battle.

It was an imperfect broadcast, but it probably offered enough for viewers to come back for more. After all, fans are starving to see their favorite players do something basketball-related.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday night on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. Here is everything you need to know to watch the Player Tournament this week:

MORE: Full support for the & # 39; NBA 2K Players Tournament & # 39;

What time is the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament today?

The quarterfinals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday April 9 with the first match between Devin Book and Rui Hachimura. The last match of the round is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET with Andre Drummond against Patrick Beverley.

TV show, live broadcast for quarterfinals only for players

As it did in the first round of the tournament, ESPN has exclusive rights to the live broadcast. He will show the quarterfinal contest on ESPN2 every Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. with a duel between Devin Booker and Rui Hachimura.

Viewers can stream the tournament live online using the Watch ESPN app. It will not be available live on Twitch or YouTube.

Bernstein: "NBA 2K,quot; tournament changes what ESPN needs to do

Thursday, April 9

Match Start time television channel Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura 7 p.m. ESPN2 Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr. 8 p.m. ESPN2 Bring Young against DeAndre Ayton 9 p.m. ESPN2 Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverley 10 p.m. ESPN2

Equipment prohibited from use

Devin Booker can no longer use the Bucks.

Rui Hachimura can no longer use the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell can no longer use the Clippers.

Derrick Jones Jr. can no longer use the Bucks.

Trae Young can no longer use the Bucks.

DeAndre Ayton can no longer use rockets.

Andre Drummond can no longer use the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley can no longer use the Bucks.

Tournament results & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Only one game was decided by less than 10 points, as the good "NBA 2K,quot; players separated from the very bad.

Hopefully more quarterfinal games will resemble the thriller between Donovan Mitchell and Rui Hachimura on Sunday.

Round 1