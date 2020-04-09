Web cameras have become impossible to find, and prices are skyrocketing

Most laptops come with a built-in webcam, but if you're working at home from a desktop computer or maybe just looking to tweak the mediocre quality of whatever camera you're stuck with, external webcams are still a crucial accessory. But with so many people now firmly established in working life from home, they have become almost impossible to find. NPD Group reported a 179 percent increase in webcam sales during the first three weeks of March when consumers were quarantined.

As a result, popular webcams from Logitech and other companies are completely sold out at retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Dell and others, and restockings are rare. "With a dramatic shift in remote work, distance learning and telemedicine in the past few weeks, many Logitech products are in high demand around the world," said a Logitech spokesperson. The edge Via email. "We are working to meet this need as quickly as possible with increased production and distribution of our products, such as webcams and other productivity products that help establish the necessary remote community connections."

Third-party resellers have taken advantage of the shortage by tagging webcams at ridiculous prices. This basic HD webcam, the Logitech C270, typically costs a reasonable $ 24.99. If you're trying to find one on Amazon right now, sellers are asking for $ 130 or more. You can get better results on eBay, but there is still considerable markup.

A high-end option like the C930E, usually $ 129.99, appears similarly at $ 100 above its standard price. Sellers want over $ 200 for the year-old C920, or $ 329 if you prefer Prime shipping (delayed).

A search for Best Buy reveals that Logitech is not the only webcam maker under this crisis. Razer’s Kiyo, a popular choice for players streaming on Twitch, is not available for delivery or curbside pickup.

In the case of Best Buy, part of the problem is that the retailer does It looks like they have a few stocks of webcams, but many units are located in stores that are now completely closed due to the pandemic. (Only selected Best Buy locations remain open for contactless pickup.)

Even on Craigslist, which can sometimes be the best way to find a good price on something, local sellers are piling up and asking for a $ 60 or $ 70 bonus in addition to the current webcam fee.

Logitech says that, when possible, it informs gray market resellers that they are trying to make big profits on their webcams. With tens of millions of people on daily video calls, demand shows no signs of slowing down, while home stay requests remain in place in the US. USA And in other countries.

"While Logitech establishes an MSRP, we do not establish or control retail prices," said a company spokesperson. The edge. “Unfortunately, we have seen occasional price increases by bad actors in some online markets. Whenever possible, we report them as soon as we realize it. We remain committed to delivering great product experiences at great value to consumers, especially in these exceptional times. "

Other items, such as external monitors, have also faced shortages, but the offer has leveled off a bit to the point where it is at least possible to buy one. At the moment, the same can't really be said for webcams.