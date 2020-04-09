Watch Kim Kardashian break down her work from home beauty routine

Kim Kardashian it's making social distancing look super glamorous.

Thursday keeping up with the Kardashians Star invited fans to a detailed tutorial on their home beauty routine work. Fully stocked with her favorite products from her KKW Beauty line, she joked that she was "super bored,quot; as she accompanied beauty lovers through her 13-step "Quarantine Glam,quot;.

First, Kim bonded her complexion with a base sweep to the areas she wanted to cover. While mixing with her cream base, she said, "I mean, the key to a good base is always your moisturizer and your serums and, like having good serums that don't pile up, that's the worst.

To brighten her eyes and smooth the lines, she walked in with KKW Beauty Liquid Concealer. While mixing the concealer with a beauty sponge, northwest made an adorable cameo in the video. Asking his famous mother if it was P.E. Once, the mother-daughter duo thought about how they will sweat together later.