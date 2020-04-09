Watch Kim Kardashian break down her work from home beauty routine

Kim Kardashian it's making social distancing look super glamorous.
Thursday keeping up with the Kardashians Star invited fans to a detailed tutorial on their home beauty routine work. Fully stocked with her favorite products from her KKW Beauty line, she joked that she was "super bored,quot; as she accompanied beauty lovers through her 13-step "Quarantine Glam,quot;.
First, Kim bonded her complexion with a base sweep to the areas she wanted to cover. While mixing with her cream base, she said, "I mean, the key to a good base is always your moisturizer and your serums and, like having good serums that don't pile up, that's the worst.
To brighten her eyes and smooth the lines, she walked in with KKW Beauty Liquid Concealer. While mixing the concealer with a beauty sponge, northwest made an adorable cameo in the video. Asking his famous mother if it was P.E. Once, the mother-daughter duo thought about how they will sweat together later.
To set up your concealer, the founder of SKIMS applied KKW Beauty baking powder to fix the product. During this step, Northie blocked the video once more and saw Kim apply her makeup. When she left the room, the mother of four went hilariously into the camera: "I'm hiding in the guest room, guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my children won't leave me alone."
When her hold powder "baked,quot;, Kim grabbed her handy and stylish KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Stick to carve her cheekbones, mixing the product onto her skin with a dampened beauty sponge. Then, she walked in with KKW Beauty's Powder Contour & Highlight Palette Bronzer to add more definition. "I feel like it just sets it up," he said. "I always like to take a drop and put it under my nose for some reason." Adding a little sparkle to the mix, he then applied the highlight shade of the palette to the bridge of his nose and Cupid's bow.
When it came to blushing, Kim took her KKW Beauty Blush blush palette and added the perfect color using the bright matte warm pink shade of the palette.
"I think the pink blush makes you look awake and young," he said. To finish her contour, she went back and applied the powder bronzer to the creases of her eye to give them more depth. Going back to the versatile palette once again, he added the highlight pink shade to his cheekbones to create a wonderful shine.
For his eyes, Kim wore the new KKW Beauty & # 39; s Travel Size Mascara, which he joked is coming soon. As she carefully applied her mascara, she shared the sweet way the beauty staple reminds her of her late father. Robert Kardashian. "My father used to always walk by my side … while he put on my makeup and always said," I bet you can't shut your mouth when you put on your mask, "she recalled.
At the end of her glamor routine, she covered her lips with KKW Beauty's Nude 1.5 lip liner and finished her natural lip with Icon K90 90s Matte Lipstick. To prevent her makeup from moving, she sprayed a haze and joked. saying it was all glamorous to go to her kitchen.
Check out Kim's step-by-step tutorial in the video above!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
