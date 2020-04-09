Watch a black hole violently shoot a stream of material into space – BGR

Astronomers from the Event Horizon Telescope project have released images of a distant quasar with its material spitting black holes in space.

The images were gathered by telescopes across the planet, acting together to look deep into space.

The images reveal mysteries about the rapidly moving stream of material coming out of the black hole, and the researchers now have some interesting questions to answer.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Almost exactly a year ago today, astronomers from around the world showed the first image of a black hole. It was fuzzy, but it was the first of its kind. It was made possible by the Event Horizon Telescope, or EHT, which is a collaborative international effort that harnesses the power of multiple observatories around the world.

But the black hole we all celebrated in a year ago was not the only object the EHT team was interested in. A bright quasar called 3C 279 was another object that the researchers pointed to. Now we can see what the supermassive black hole in his heart has been doing, and it's magnificent.

How Science alert The Event Horizon Telescope was reportedly able to capture multiple images of the colossal black hole by blasting material into space at unfathomable speeds. Check it out:

Black holes swallow almost everything that comes near them, including light. However, it is not a perfect vacuum, and as the material is drawn in at high speeds, some of the material reaches such incredible speeds that it is actually projected into space like a jet of particles. Moving just below the speed of light, they are the fastest particles that scientists currently know.

Interestingly, the stream of material that the EHT was able to observe does not perfectly match what astronomers thought they would see. Instead of being a perfectly straight beam, they discovered that it has "an unexpected twisted shape,quot; as well as "characteristics perpendicular to the jet,quot;. These are brand new observations, and it is an exciting time for scientists.

"We knew that every time you open a new window to the Universe you can find something new," Jae-Young Kim, lead author of the research published in Astronomy and astrophysicshe said in a statement. “Here, where we expected to find the region where the jet forms by going to the sharpest image possible, we found a kind of perpendicular structure. This is like finding a very different shape by opening the smallest Matryoshka doll. ”

What is particularly exciting about the work being done with the Event Horizon Telescope is that it is collaborative, meaning that new telescopes can be added to the project over time, making it increasingly powerful. We can expect many more interesting discoveries thanks to this global effort.

Image source: J.Y. Kim (MPIfR), Boston University Blazar Program (VLBA and GMVA) and Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration