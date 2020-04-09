Warriors Steph Curry offers pep locker room talk to hospital ICU workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has delivered many speeches in the locker room, recovering his teammates from a halftime deficit. This week, his audience was a group of nurses on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus in the ICU Unit of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

ICU nurse Shelby Delaney caught the attention of the two-time NBA MVP when she posted a photo on social media with a Curry shirt underneath her scrub along with the text line: "summon my inner warrior,quot; .

It touched Curry's heart and to show appreciation for the medical team's efforts, he prepared a special surprise for Delaney and her co-workers.

Delaney gathered the staff around a table before 3 p.m. The shift began and she accepted a call from Facetime. At the other extreme was Curry, who was taking refuge in his Atherton home with his wife and three children.

The Warriors star had a coronavirus scare in early March. He had been out of the way for much of the season with an injured hand, but had only fallen ill again with severe flu symptoms. He was screened for the coronavirus and relieved to discover it was just the flu. A few days later, the NBA season was suspended after Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease. Several other players have tested positive for the virus since then.

“Yesterday was one of the best moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry, ”Delaney wrote on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all of our hard work on the front line during this pandemic. And finally I was able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength that he has given me over the years.

"He also gave me great advice on how to be positive and kind in difficult times, which I think can apply to all of us these days."

The group of nurses dressed in warrior clothing for Curry's call, which was arranged after the Bay Area News Group contacted the team.

"I can't thank God enough for what you're doing and just for the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everyone comes together," Curry said on the call.

"Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration that you bring to all."

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.