Voluntary Driving Program Helps Orinda Needy Seniors – Up News Info San Francisco

ORINDA (KPIX 5) – Seniors in Orinda who need help going to the doctor and running errands have been getting help from a free shuttle service created years ago by Bay Area Award winner Jefferson Kate Wiley.

Volunteer Pam Schroeder recently went shopping and then delivered groceries to Eartha Newsong, 86.

Pam would normally pick up Eartha to take her shopping since Eartha no longer drives. Due to the shelter order in place COVID-19, volunteers run errands for seniors and call to keep in touch with them.

Newsong appreciates the service.

"It is extremely valuable. It gives me the feeling of not being alone and isolated," he said.

The program is called Seniors Around Town.

Working with the city, Kate Wiley founded the Orinda Free Shuttle Service for Seniors in 2005. It operates under the Orinda Nonprofit Association.

"It has changed their lives," said Wiley. "It fulfills her desire to remain in her home to remain independent."

70 fully-researched volunteers take more than 120 seniors from their Orinda homes to where they need to go in East Bay, taking them to events ranging from medical appointments to social engagements.

A third of older passengers live in low-income housing.

Seniors Around Town offers more than 1,400 trips a year. But as Kate says, it is more than a trip. Friendship form. And that is vital for the well-being of older people.

"If they are not involved in the community, they don't eat, they don't go to the doctor, they don't take care of themselves." So life expectancy is greatly reduced for them, "said Wiley.

Volunteer Pam Schroeder and program coordinator Cathy Goshorn say Seniors Around Town reflects Kate's humble and caring heart.

“Then things are done. And they are done quickly and they are done well and they are done with so much love and kindness, "said Schroeder.

"It doesn't matter who you are: whether you are a state senator or the man who sells coffee around the corner," added Goshorn. “She works with everyone in the community. And that's what makes Kate great. "

So for Seniors Around Town to be free, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Kate Wiley.