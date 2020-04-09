Ventura County Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County reported 20 new cases of the new coronavirus and one additional death related to the virus on Wednesday.

The county now has 263 cases in total and seven deaths: five people in their 70s and two in their 80s, all with underlying health conditions.

Of the 263 cases, 160 are in home quarantine and 96 have recovered. The county said 52 have been hospitalized for treatment and 17 have been in the intensive care unit.

The county reported that, as of Wednesday, 4,942 people have been evaluated.