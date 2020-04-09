Vanessa Bryant Praises New Book Detailing Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Despite the fact that Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash, he continues to build his legacy. Yesterday, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, yelled at her late husband for a sports fantasy novel that reached number one on the New York Times best seller list.

Vanessa wrote: “5 championships, 5 NYT bestsellers. The mamba strikes again. Bryant went on to say that her husband would have been so proud to see the success of the book. The new novel is not the only thing Vanessa has celebrated in recent weeks.

On April 4, Vanessa and her daughter Natalia were thrilled to hear that Kobe would be included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In an interview, Vanessa shared that it was an incredible honor that she and her family were proud of.

People magazine picked up the interview in which Vanessa said it would have been great for Kobe to be here. She said it was the "peak of her NBA career." As previously reported, Kobe tragically died in a helicopter crash that took his life, that of his daughter and seven other people.

On January 29, CBS News reported that Kobe's helicopter left the platform and crashed to the ground at high speeds. He killed everyone in the accident, all nine people. The coroner identified the body of everyone in the remains, including Kobe's.

The cell phone video reportedly showed Bryant's helicopter driving through Burbank airport before they crashed to the ground at high speeds. A member of the National Transportation Safety Board stated that it was a "high-energy impact crash." In addition, he told CBS News that the helicopter was "in one piece,quot; when it fell to the ground.

Tragically, the helicopter was not far from its destination. Before pushing the helicopter 2,300 feet into the air, Ara Zobayan, the pilot, asked the air traffic controller where they were on the radar, but it was too difficult to say due to how low they were initially.

Kobe's death was one of the biggest losses of 2019, and his passing was commemorated by what appeared to be the entire world.



