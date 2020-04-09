USNS Mercy crew member tests positive on COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A crew member aboard the USNS Mercy naval hospital ship tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.

The crew member, who works at the medical treatment facility, is currently isolated on board the ship and will be transferred to an off-ship facility where "they will self-monitor for severe symptoms."

According to Lt. Joseph Pfaff, the positive case will not affect the ship's ability to receive patients.

The ship follows protocols and takes all precautions to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board, Pfaff said.

The naval hospital ship arrived in the port of Los Angeles on March 28 to help alleviate local hospitals reeling from an avalanche of coronavirus cases.

The ship, which left San Diego days earlier, is being used to treat non-coronavirus patients so that regional land-based hospitals can treat those with COVID-19.

USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and 800 Navy medical and support personnel. The floating hospital can provide a range of services, including critical care for adults.