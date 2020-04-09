Usher reminds everyone that ‘Climax’ is very much his song

In case you missed it, The Weeknd caused a stir on social media on Wednesday after an excerpt from their "Variety,quot; interview discussing their thoughts on Usher's success in 2012 "Climax,quot; went viral. .

In the interview, The Weeknd recounts the moment he first heard Usher's song. He went on to say, “House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard "Climax,quot;, that song by Usher (2012), and I said: "Holy f ** k, that's a Weeknd song,quot;. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry. But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing. "

Well, Usher could have closed all of that without even a formal response.

It seemed that The Weeknd's interview sparked a new social media challenge in support of Usher in which the singers showed off their skills singing "Climax."

Usher decided to hop on the gram on Wednesday night and share some challenges before releasing his own acapella version of the song and well let me say it was a direct reminder that Climax is a Usher song.

Listen to Usher hit below:

