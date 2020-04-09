Use fabric face liners to help spread slowly

Printable versionpdf icon

How to use a face covering cloth

Fabric face coverings should:

fit comfortably but snugly against the side of your face

Secure with ties or hooks

include multiple layers of fabric

allow unrestricted breathing

be able to machine wash and dry without damage or shape change

CDC on Homemade Fabric Overlays

The CDC recommends using cloth covers in public places where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (for example, supermarkets and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community transmission.

The CDC also recommends the use of simple cloth face liners to slow the spread of the virus and to help people who may have the virus and don't know how to pass it on to others. Cloth liners made from household items or home made from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face liners should not be placed on young children under the age of 2 years, anyone who is having trouble breathing or who is unconscious, disabled or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The recommended fabric covers are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first aid services, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Should face cloth covers be washed or cleaned regularly? How often?

Yes. They should be washed routinely depending on the frequency of use.

How do I safely sterilize / clean a face covering cloth?

A washing machine should be enough to properly wash a face covering.

How do you safely dispose of a used fabric cover?

People should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing the face covering and wash their hands immediately after removal.