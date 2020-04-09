US Army USA Mortuary affairs unit deployed in New York – Defense Blog

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that the funeral affairs unit is being deployed in New York City to assist with the handling of human remains.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy receives information on the procedures and capabilities of mortuary affairs from the 111th Quartermaster Company during his visit to Fort Lee, Virginia, on April 8.

"I can guarantee they will go," he said, referring to the unit's anticipated deployment to help with morgue operations in New York City, where more than 5,500 deaths from COVID-19 had been reported as of April 7. "Until now and when you have to get on that truck and leave, keep in mind what you think. Make your families well. Balance everything because you are going to implement it and it could take a while."

New York City hospitals are overwhelmed by the sick and dying. News 4 previously reported that the high volume of coronavirus-related deaths overwhelmed hospital morgues and, in some cases, delayed the release of the bodies.