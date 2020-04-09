Universal Studios Extends Park Closings at Least May 31 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Universal Studios has extended the closure of its parks until at least May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal CityWalk will also remain closed.

"We know that the coronavirus has impacted many parts of your life, including your travel and vacation plans, and we will be looking forward to welcoming you to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes," the study said in a social media post on Thursday.

Universal Studios closed in mid-March, along with other theme parks, as the COVID-19 outbreak grew.

Park officials have said that employees at Universal's resorts will continue to be paid in full until April 19.

"Starting April 20, nearly all of our team members will be paid 80% of their salary, and we will ask them to adjust their work accordingly," according to a park statement. "A small group of team members will be asked to continue working 100% and will continue to be paid at that level."

The statement also said part-time part-time workers will be laid off starting May 3.

"During this time, we will fully cover the cost of the benefit plans for the team members who have them," the statement read. "All of these team members remain in our thoughts, and while we still don't know when, we hope to return to work someday."

Last week, Disney announced that non-essential employees will be laid off starting April 19. Disneyland and California Adventure will remain closed "until further notice."