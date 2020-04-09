Universal extends park closings through May; Payment cuts, permits on the way – Deadline

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday extended their closings to "at least until May 31," the latest push of dates in parks closed by the coronavirus pandemic. NBCUniversal also said that wage cuts will come for most full-time employees and permits for all of its part-time workers.

"Our team members will receive a 100 percent payment through April 19, but as we enter a longer period of closure, we must take additional steps," the company said today. He said that starting April 20, "almost all of our team members" will see salary cuts of 20%, with a small group of team members continuing with normal pay.

"We also made the difficult decision to fire our part-time workers starting May 3," said NBCU. “During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for team members who have them. All of these team members remain in our thoughts, and while we still don't know when, we hope to return to work someday. "

Universal Studios Hollywood, located in Universal City, CA, closed for the first time on March 14, while Universal Orlando did the same at the end of business on March 15. At the time, the company said it planned to reopen on March 28. The closings were later extended to April 19.

The closings involve theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations, and Universal Orlando Resort hotels also suspend operations.