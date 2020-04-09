Unemployment claims in the United States are likely to be surprisingly high again

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US government. USA It will report another shocking level of unemployment claims on Thursday, even after nearly 10 million people applied for benefits in the previous two weeks due to the closure of businesses due to the coronavirus.

The number is likely to continue to rise, in part because many states are still eliminating delays in applying for unemployment aid. And with more and more companies using their cash buffers as virus-related shutdowns persist, they are turning to layoffs to save money.

Economists say that up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to layoffs related to the coronavirus, about a third of all jobs in the United States. That figure is based on a calculation of positions that state and federal governments consider nonessential and cannot be done from home. All of these workers are unlikely to be laid off or file an unemployment claim. But it suggests the extraordinary magnitude of unemployment that could result from the pandemic.