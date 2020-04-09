UFC 249 postponed: Dana White says ESPN, Disney asked her not to 'go'

ESPN and its parent company, Disney Corp., did what the rest of the world couldn't: persuade Dana White not to host UFC 249 on April 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

White said the promotion's broadcast partners impressed him Thursday with his wish that the event not go forward.

"Today we got a call from … the highest level you can go to at Disney and the highest level on ESPN," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. White decided to postpone UFC 249 and all future UFC events indefinitely after the call.

The New York Times reported Thursday night that California Governor Gavin Newsom called Disney officials before speaking with White, citing a source familiar with discussions of UFC 249. Disney is based in Burbank, California, noted the Times. The nature of the call between Newsom and Disney has not been made public.

ESPN said in a statement (according to The Times) that "it did not feel like this was the right time (for the UFC to present UFC 249) for a variety of reasons."

Despite White agreeing to ESPN and Disney's request, he says he is able to put the card on schedule.

"I could still go (April 18), I could go do this event. I'm sure ESPN would let me do it in (UFC) Fight Pass, but ESPN doesn't want me to. They are my partners, they have been nothing but amazing for me, "White said.

"They want me not to go, so I won't go," added White.

White and the UFC had to find a new spot for UFC 249 after being forced to move out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York last month due to COVID-19. White confirmed to Okamoto that the Tachi Palace Casino Resort, a Native American property near Fresno, California, agreed to host the event.

White also said he had another venue aligned "with an athletic commission, and that the governor and everyone (were) behind him,quot; in case the card could not be held at Tachi Palace. He told Okamoto that his construction Fight Island, which would be used for international fights, is one month away from being ready for training.

Under its seven-year rights agreement with the UFC, ESPN broadcasts preliminary bouts and sub-categories of the UFC on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN + streaming service before the primary card is moved to ESPN + or ESPN + PPV. The network reportedly agreed to pay the UFC $ 1.5 billion over five years in 2018 to be the exclusive provider of US PPV. USA The deal was extended for two years in 2019 and now runs until 2025.

White says he will continue to wait for the network signal to return to the Octagon.

"I can go next week, so every time my partner gives me the go-ahead they're ready, (then) I'm ready," White said.