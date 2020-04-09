Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery men

Uber will begin distributing face masks to drivers and delivery workers, focusing first on the cities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company will begin urging cyclists to wear face masks, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, the company shipped its first order of driver masks in New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the US. And he expects to receive an order for half a million more in the coming days. Altogether, Uber has ordered "tens of millions,quot; of face masks, which it hopes to distribute to other cities in the coming weeks, Gus Fuldner, Uber's vice president of security and insurance, said in a blog post.

There has been a shortage of masks in the US. USA Since March. Mask factories operate at twice their capacity, and factories that once made shoes, iPhones, and automobiles are restructuring to make masks. However, Uber says it is getting its masks out of the traditional healthcare supply chain, so as not to remove the masks from hospitals with the greatest need.

Last week, Uber began sending car disinfectants to drivers in the worst-hit cities. The company promised to supply disinfectants to drivers and delivery workers in early March. But all of the company's local centers, where drivers go for help in person or rest in the bathroom, are closed due to the pandemic, leaving drivers confused about where they can pick up supplies. The answer is direct mail. Drivers can make a request in the disinfectant and / or face mask application, and will receive it in the mail at no charge, a spokesperson said.

Uber will send unsolicited masks to "thousands of active drivers,quot; who first requested disinfectants, the spokesperson added. The company is still working on the process for broader, long-term distribution, which is not yet final.

The demand for transportation in cities is growing due to the pandemic. As such, drivers are struggling to find work. Uber has seen a precipitous drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic. The company's gross reserves in Seattle, a city badly affected by COVID-19, decreased by 60 to 70 percent, and Uber is assuming a similar decrease in other major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. The virus has reduced Uber's overall business by as much as 50 percent, according to Information.

The company has said it will provide financial assistance to drivers who have contracted COVID-19 or who have suspended their accounts or have been ordered by quarantine by public health officials, though some drivers have struggled to get help from the transportation company. . Recently, the company created a new feature in the app to help drivers find outside work.

New York City offers to hire Uber and Lyft drivers without a job, and even promises to reimburse them for their driving expenses. However, many drivers have seen their earnings run out and are seeking unemployment insurance through the recently approved federal stimulus package.