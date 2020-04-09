Tyler Perry warns black communities of coronavirus danger after Charles Gregory's death

WENN

The creator of & # 39; House of Payne & # 39; He is paying tribute to his former hairdresser who just lost his battle with COVID-19, describing him as a 'warm, loving and hilarious' man.

Tyler Perry is pleading with black communities in the United States to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after the death of its lifelong barber.

The director, writer, and actor took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to mourn Charles Gregory, who has been a part of many Perry productions, posting pictures of his friend on set.

"The man was warm, loving, and hilarious," Tyler writes. "We all loved watching him come and hear his laugh. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My most sincere prayers go out to his family."

The "Girl is goneStar then addressed fans and followers, noting that they represent a large portion of the nearly 13,000 victims in the US.

"While everyone can get this virus, it is black people who die from it in much greater numbers. This is real, black people," Perry wrote. "I heard a black person say, 'Blacks don't get it.' That's a lie! You can understand it, and you'll get it if we don't do what we are told to do.

"A 26-year-old black woman died the other day, a 44-year-old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people who die every few minutes. Your age doesn't matter! Your health doesn't matter! You could be totally healthy and die! "

He also pushed followers to distance themselves socially to avoid coming into contact with sick people.

"I love us too much to see us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously," Perry added. "Black people, we have a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, I beg you to take it seriously. You must distance yourself socially."

Perry's post comes a day after the 50-year-old was hailed as a hero in his adoptive Georgia and native Louisiana for covering the grocery bill for hundreds of older customers at Kroger and Winn Dixie stores.