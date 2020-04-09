Two-day GP? Beginning of October? Sky F1 Vodcast debates with Ross Brawn, Zak Brown

















51:37



F1 boss Ross Brawn and McLaren boss Zak Brown join Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby for a landmark episode of the Sky F1 Vodcast, chatting about when and how the 2020 season could start, the teams' finances and much more.

F1 boss Ross Brawn and McLaren boss Zak Brown join Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby for a landmark episode of the Sky F1 Vodcast, chatting about when and how the 2020 season could start, the teams' finances and much more.

Ross Brawn and Zak Brown covered a variety of topics about the latest Sky F1 Vodcast, from why 2020 could start behind closed doors to McLaren's cost cap wish. But what about the bits you may have lost?

We have you covered. In addition to watching the full episode (above) and reading our two pieces (below), catch up on what Brawn and Brown had to say when they joined Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby here.

October last possible start of F1 2020

Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsports, said on Vodcast that he is still optimistic of a start in July, but also revealed that the last thing the season could start is October.

"Eight races would be the minimum (for the championship), and we could have eight races starting in October," said Brawn. "If you wanted a deadlock (deadline), it would be October."

1:25 Motorsports F1 CEO Ross Brawn tells Sky F1 that the 2020 season could start without the presence of fans. Motorsports F1 CEO Ross Brawn tells Sky F1 that the 2020 season could start without the presence of fans.

F1 could also compete in early 2020, although that is not ideal.

"There is always a chance that we will meet next year," he continued. "That is being explored and we could drift until January to end the season, although there are all sorts of complications with that."

"The choice this year is anything between eight and 19."

F1 set up for two-day weekends

Brawn also gave an update on whether the Grand Prix structure could change, with a more intense race schedule leading to calls for just one event from Saturday to Sunday, instead of the usual three days.

"We may have some two-day runs to fill the logistical need," said Brawn. "For example, China will probably be a two-day race if we go ahead. The FIA ​​and all teams have all permutations covered."

He added that street racing, like Singapore, is "difficult to move,quot; from its previous calendar space, but other tracks could host GP without much notice.

"Where there is a race track, probably in a month you could have a race. Particularly if it is a closed race, because you are not talking about marketing and ticket sales."

"Looking at those schedules, there are some races in weird times, but they'd still be fine from a climate perspective."

Red Bull and Ferrari & # 39; playing with fire & # 39; regarding the cost limit

Brown said McLaren is entirely behind a reduced cost limit, which F1 expects all of its teams to endorse. The limit is currently set at $ 175 million (£ 141 million) a year for teams, but Brown wants it to be lowered significantly, to around $ 130 million.

However, two teams, which Brown almost admitted were Red Bull and Ferrari, are not in favor of that. The McLaren boss said they were "playing with fire," as certain teams may not survive without a reduced budget limit.

"Without 10 teams or at least nine teams, you really don't have Formula 1. So I think these are really a couple of teams, you have to be very careful because I think they are playing with fire. You need a full grill to have a sport." .

1:32 McLaren boss Zak Brown called for the best teams to accept a lower budget limit and fight on a level playing field, during his Sky F1 Vodcast appearance. McLaren boss Zak Brown called for the best teams to accept a lower budget limit and fight on a level playing field, during his Sky F1 Vodcast appearance.

He added: "I think they need to trust their abilities. In sport, you want to think that everyone can fight fairly and that the best team wins."

"It's like a heavyweight just trying to fight middleweights. These are great teams, they should be prepared to fight everyone on more equal terms."

Why has F1 avoided the & # 39; disability system & # 39 ;?

Brawn also spoke extensively about the need for a cost cap, explaining why F1 doesn't just give teams that are gaining a disadvantage.

"We have to maintain integrity," he said. "The easiest thing for us would be to introduce disability systems. If you're winning, you have extra weight, or you have some other disability."

"We have always avoided it because I believe that true competition is vital."

McLaren would withdraw again if necessary

Back in Australia, it could be said that McLaren was the fall of the domino, leading to the cancellation of the Grand Prix when they withdrew from the event when a team member contracted the coronavirus.

Brown said he would do the same if under similar circumstances when F1 returns to racing.

If we couldn't compete, I would do exactly what I did in Australia and retire the team, "he said." You must put the security of your equipment first.

"But if finally Formula 1 and the teams felt comfortable that the problem we were having was contained only in our garage and felt it was safe to run, I would not get in the way."

"It would be unfortunate. Maybe we could have a discussion with F1 and go back to the old days where you could lose a couple of races. Let's say we go back to 15 races, 13 races count, so if we had something like that we are not holding back. sport but we are not being penalized either. "