Twitter Tells Users It's Sharing More Personal Data With Advertisers – Latest News

In a seemingly odd move to attract more advertising dollars, Twitter has rolled back a privacy setting that allowed users to stop sharing some personal data with their advertisers, saying the update will help the company "continue to operate as a free service." .

Users in India and elsewhere received the pop-up message on Wednesday night, saying that "the control you have over the information Twitter shares with your trading partners has changed."

"Specifically, its ability to control mobile app advertising metrics has been removed, but you can control whether you share some non-public data to improve Twitter's marketing activities on other sites and apps," reads the popup.

An option in Twitter's privacy settings called "Share your data with Twitter's business partners,quot; used to allow users to disable the sharing of some of their personal information.

Those settings are still there, but you have no control over "mobile app advertising measures,quot; unless you are in Europe or the UK, where you can still choose not to share "non-public,quot; personal information as identifiers for devices.

Twitter said in a statement that the move is "part of our continued work around transparency and control."

"Twitter shares certain non-public personal information with certain digital advertising platforms to help measure and optimize the effectiveness of our efforts to market Twitter on those platforms," ​​the company said.

This information may include advertising identifiers for IP addresses and mobile devices for devices that open or log in to Twitter's mobile apps, but does not include your name, email, phone number or Twitter username, the company said. .

Twitter shares certain non-public personal information with advertisers who conduct mobile app advertising campaigns through its platform.

This information may include advertisements with which a particular browser or device viewed, viewed, or otherwise interacted.

Additionally, Twitter said it will now run ads for its app on Facebook and Google.

Users can choose not to share "non-public,quot; data, such as whether or not they installed the Twitter app as a result of an ad, with Google and Facebook.

