Twitter reacts to Cardi B and Rah Ali's Twitter meat

Twitter caught fire on Wednesday as Cardi B, and Rah Ali did it once again on the social media platform.

Cardi accused Rah Ali's OnSite platform of posting false tweets about her.

"I understand the bitches don't like me, but putting a fake tweet on me trying to start Sh * t," Cardi wrote.

Rah then replied, "Get off Twitter, your husband in the other room of that video game, texting again."

Cardi replied: "Let's not talk about husbands because I am going to put their whole situation on fire."

"Ouuu baby, let's do it. Your lame friend already TRIED that, my union is SOLID. So please give your best chance, so I can make fun of you completely," said Rah Ali. The friend he refers to is Cardi's best friend: Star Brom.

Cardi tweeted, "I have your receipts and so and so on ATL. Anyway, like I said, I'm telling you if you want to solve it as women. You haven't responded, are you doing this to get attention?" asking both of you to do it in the DM.

Check out the exchange below.

This is how Twitter reacted: