Twitter reacts to Cardi B and Rah Ali's Twitter meat

Twitter caught fire on Wednesday as Cardi B, and Rah Ali did it once again on the social media platform.

Cardi accused Rah Ali's OnSite platform of posting false tweets about her.

"I understand the bitches don't like me, but putting a fake tweet on me trying to start Sh * t," Cardi wrote.

Rah then replied, "Get off Twitter, your husband in the other room of that video game, texting again."

