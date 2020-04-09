TWC Says "Don't Call Us, We'll Call You,quot; for Those Who Cannot Apply Unemployment Online – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Workforce Commission announced that it is further increasing resources to try to manage the volume of Texans applying for unemployment, tripling the number of people receiving calls, quadrupling their computer servers and extending their hours.

Up News Info 11 has heard from people who say they are trying to apply online, but are told they should call because of PIN or password issues.

The problem is that thousands of people cannot communicate on the phone.

The TWC now tells these people not to call.

They have created a list of these people and will call them.

More to come.