Tua Tagovailoa & # 39; is fine & # 39; after hip surgery and you're ready for boot camp, agent says | NFL news





Tua Tagovailoa excelled in his three seasons with Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and will be ready for NFL training camp, according to his agent.

Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, is expected to be in the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month, as long as the teams are happy with their fitness.

Tagovailoa injured his hip on November 15 and had surgery that ended the season two days later.

2020 NFL Draft Coming to Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports Draft with more live coverage than ever

Tagovailoa celebrated a virtual professional day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after Alabama's professional day was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A video of Tagovailoa's training will be sent to NFL teams.

"His health is fine," agent Leigh Steinberg told The Associated Press. "There are two doctors who have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain (Alabama orthopedic surgeon) and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery.

"They have both said that he is healthy and that he will be buoyant and ready to go to training camp and the probability of recurrence is very low."

Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and start soccer activities on March 9, and he has been training with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's running, he bounces with a lot of energy," Steinberg said.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in January 2018 and brought Alabama to a victory over Georgia in the national championship game.

He won the initial job that fall, beating Hurts, then led Alabama back to another title game, where they lost to Clemson.