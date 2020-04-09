TSRExclusive: Reginae Carter shares Lil Wayne's response to her hilarious re-enactment of him and details what she's been up to during the quarantine season

It's no secret that Reginae Carter is one of the many talents on Instagram who is super-lit during the "quarantine season." From her parodies to the dance videos, she has kept us entertained, and it's no wonder why we've rated her as one of the three owners this season.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old published a hilarious re-creation of her father Lil & # 39; Wayne & # 39; s 2012 deposition tape. When we tell you it was the kiki of the day, that's exactly what we mean.

So, we found her to get Wayne's answer to her fun Tik Tok video, as well as inspiration to choose to recreate the unforgettable moment.

Enter the interview below:

Yesterday, you gave us all a good kiki with your re-creation of Wayne's unforgettable deposition tape. How did he respond?

"His exact answer was: 'U, a klown mud, hahaha. I always send him funny memes and stuff like that. That's my best friend."

Also, what made you choose that specific moment to imitate it and how many times did you have to record? “I chose that moment because, in my opinion, that is one of my father's most iconic moments. I recorded like three times. In a way, I look a lot like my father, so it wasn't difficult at all. "

It's no secret that you're a daddy's girl. Now that you're older, what are the moments you value most between Wayne and yourself?

“My father and I have a fairly relaxed relationship. When we get together they are always jokes and a good conversation. The last time I was with him, he showed me some drug stuff and I lay down like wow, my dad is really the Goat. People talk about how I defend my father, but that's my best friend (my mom is too)! I wouldn't be here without those two. "

More activity in IG means that even more eyes are looking. What has your experience been like as it essentially provides entertainment for the world?

“This experience has been great! I feel like it's just me, and since people are sitting, they have time to get to know the real me! I'm really fun and I love to have fun! I hope my video reaches multiple platforms! I want people to see my talent and also laugh and take some stress off people because a lot is happening right now. "

We know you like to act. Has there been talk of starring in potential new roles since your videos?

"I've had people I admire to communicate with me and it's been amazing. My agents are definitely working on things! I'm just saying stay tuned.

Once the quarantine season is over, do you think you will continue your videos?

"I will definitely continue my videos, but I am in the process of starting my YouTube, so I will be doing a lot of monologues and fun stuff like that (Tik Tok videos) I can't wait! I am so thankful for all the love I have been receiving. I really I appreciate ".

Reginae looks like she's on the move and won't stop her any time soon!