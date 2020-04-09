Trump holds brief briefing, allies say they are not doing him right – Deadline

Donald Trump began speaking at the coronavirus press conference Thursday at 6:24 PM ET.

Twenty-two minutes later, it was over.

A trend of truncated sessions? Better not try to predict with an unpredictable president.

But Trump's late-night press briefings, some of which have spanned more than two hours, have begun to affect some of his allies and media support figures.

On Thursday, the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal found the press conferences to be a waste of time and "boring", the latter being a favorite word of Trump that he often uses to fire media and political figures who don't like.

Trump's response was that the Journal was attacking and calling it "fake news," while bragging about its ratings for the briefings. He wrote, "The Wall Street Journal always "forgets" to mention that the ratings for White House press briefings are "through the roof" (Monday Night Football, bachelor party, according to @New York City Times) and it's the only way to escape the fake news and express my opinions. "

That is not a sentiment shared by one of its greatest drivers.

Just hours after Trump tweeted, The New York Times published a story about how some Republicans believe the briefings aren't helping him. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he told him that once-a-week briefings would be more effective, as "sometimes it drowns out your own message."

Others have intervened. After Trump's attack on the Journal, Fox News political analyst Brit Hume tweeted the president with a suggestion: writing that he "I could stop talking much sooner" to give Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force more time in the spotlight.

Even though Trump's appearance was relatively short on Thursday, it still illuminated some of the possible flaws in the White House, that is, when it will be safe to reopen the country.

That decision is in the hands of many governors and mayors, who issued the mosaic of orders to stay home and other measures of social distancing across the country, but the White House, however, has influenced the establishment of guidelines that have helped to convince many Americans to take the threat seriously.

Right-wing media figures such as Laura Ingraham have been pushing to "reopen" on May 1, while public health officials warn of the opening too soon.

A great question of what level of testing will be necessary to do it.

At the briefing, CNN's Jim Acosta asked if a reopening can occur without a national testing system, at least to the levels that would make people feel safe to return to work.

Trump replied: "We want to have it, and we are going to see if we have it. Do you need it? No. Is it a good thing to do? Yes. We are talking about 325 million people, and that is not going to happen as you can imagine."

Later, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the task force, told reporters that the situation is likely to be slightly more complicated than reviving the economy at once.

"It won't be one size fits all," he said. "What will be the kinetics of an outbreak? Is it going down? Is it essentially out? Is it still burning and possibly going up? I think you will have to take it individually."

Meanwhile, news networks continued to take a varied approach to how to cover the briefing. Fox News broadcast it live, while MSNBC and CNN came and went from the White House to their presenters, who were trying to add doses of fact-checking.

On CNN, political analyst Gloria Borger said the question is how do people get back to work "and make sure this curve doesn't start climbing that mountain again." And one way to do this is to test for antibodies, and make sure that people who return to work will not infect anyone or are in no danger of becoming infected. So this is something that has been discussed. This will continue to be discussed. And it is very clear where the president seems to be getting off right now, that is, don't slow down this train. "

A workplace where significant testing has been done is there, in the White House meeting room. For the first time, journalists and others who covered Thursday's session received the Covid-19 tests, a higher level of caution than previous measures to screen everyone with temperature controls. Speaking on CNN shortly before it started, Acosta said they had not yet received the results, but were told that "no news is good news."

The message conveyed to Trump is a variation of that: less is more.