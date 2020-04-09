Trump "Could Stop Talking Much Earlier" at Briefings – Deadline

After President Donald Trump criticized the Wall Street Journal for an editorial that considered his nightly coronavirus briefings a waste of time, Fox News' Brit Hume had his own words of advice.

The Journal editorial said the briefings had become "a boring spectacle of the president in front of the press." That prompted Trump, who tweeted Thursday afternoon, "The Wall Street Journal always "forgets" to mention that the ratings of White House press reports are "through the roof" (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @New York City Times) and it is the only way to escape fake news and convey my opinions. WSJ is fake news!

Trump previously boasted of the ratings generated by the nightly briefings, which began with his opening statement, questions from the press, and then statements by Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force. The next briefing is scheduled to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

But after Trump's tweet, Hume, a senior political analyst for the Fox News Channel, replied: "This is a ridiculous tweet. He could convey his views without bragging, relentlessly repeating himself and getting into minor disputes with junior college players at the WH's press corps, and he could stop talking much sooner to give Pence, Fauci, Birx and Giroir more time.

Hume, a former White House chief correspondent for ABC News, has been questioning the coronavirus modeling figures cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx and whether the latest reviews can be attributed to more Americans practicing enforcement measures. social distancing, which have led to massive closings and the closing of US companies. Models presented last week showed an estimated 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus even if social distancing measures were followed. But this week, those numbers were revised down to 60,000 deaths.

Hume also has concerns about whether the number of reported coronavirus deaths is actually inflated, in part because they have other serious illnesses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House task force, dismissed those concerns on Wednesday and called them "conspiracy theories" and "distractions."