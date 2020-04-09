Trio of quarantined space travelers head to the International Space Station – BGR

Three new inhabitants of the International Space Station took off early this morning on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

The trio of new crew members includes a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts.

Additional precautions were taken before launch to ensure that the crew had no contact with anyone who could carry the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic could be causing all kinds of delays in almost every industry, but Russia's Roscosmos is not allowing a global health crisis to prevent it from sending humans into space. Early Thursday morning, a trio of space travelers rode a Russian Soyuz spacecraft skyward to their destination on the International Space Station.

The mission included NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, as well as a pair of Russian cosmonauts, Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, both from Roscosmos. The trio will replace three members of the current ISS expedition who are slated to leave the space station in just over a week.

You may wonder if it is a good idea to send people from Earth to the International Space Station at a time when a global pandemic is sweeping the planet. That's a fair question, since prior to the arrival of these three travelers, the ISS was obviously virus-free. With some COVID-19 patients who initially appear asymptomatic, what kind of risk do newcomers pose to the space station and the mission in general?

Both NASA and Roscomos have taken extensive steps to ensure that new inhabitants of the ISS are free of the new coronavirus. The trio had extremely limited contact with anyone for an extended period of time before launch. Even the close family stayed away, and the scientists isolated themselves to a degree that is not typical.

"We have taken additional steps to ensure that the crew arrives at the space station in good health. We had no guests, so we did not receive family or friends. We have been completely isolated in this final stage, ”Ivanishin told reporters at a press conference.

Coronavirus symptoms can take weeks to appear if they do appear. Some patients have tested positive for COVID-19 without reporting any of the typical symptoms, making it difficult to know who carries the virus and who does not. With that in mind, ensuring that astronauts and cosmonauts on this mission are completely healthy and virus-free was a major concern for everyone involved.

NASA astronauts traveling aboard Russian spacecraft will soon become a thing of the past. That is, if SpaceX has something to say about it. The company's Crew Dragon is slated to make its first manned launch in May, and after that, NASA will begin launching its astronauts from the ground of the US. USA Instead of paying for seats on board the Russian spacecraft.

