Tracy Morgan defends Donald Trump: it is difficult for him

Comedian Tracy Morgan defended President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that now is not the time to blame.

"The fight is real," Morgan told Today co-host Hoda Kotb. "People want to criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and making your country sick. So it's difficult for him. We all have to unite as people, now."

