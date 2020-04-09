Tracy Morgan defends Donald Trump: it is difficult for him

Comedian Tracy Morgan defended President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that now is not the time to blame.

"The fight is real," Morgan told Today co-host Hoda Kotb. "People want to criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and making your country sick. So it's difficult for him. We all have to unite as people, now."

He continued: "Now is not the time to blame and all these other things, and anger. It is here now. We just have to be together. We all have to be safe. No one wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it." nobody wants to get it. So let's be sure and do the protocol that we have to do. "

The general public does not blame Trump for the coronavirus, but his late response to the outbreak has been widely criticized. Trump has dismissed the growing pandemic as a "political judgment hoax," and only in recent weeks has he admitted it was a severe crisis.