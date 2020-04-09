Toyota Stadium, Blue Illuminated National Football Hall of Fame to honor the front line, Essential Workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The National Soccer Hall of Fame and Toyota Stadium lit up in blue Thursday night in honor of frontline and essential workers who provide service, provide information and ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the #LightItBlue initiative.

This included the Hall of Fame scarf facing Main Street, the video boards inside the bowl of Toyota Stadium, and the Dallas North Tollway tent on the west side of Toyota Stadium.

More than 130 locations in the United States joined the global show of support.

The #LightItBlue initiative launched in the UK on March 26 inspired by the #ClapForOurCarers campaign running in communities around the world.

