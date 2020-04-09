Tournament Group & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39 ;: live stream and results of each game during the ESPN Players Tournament

NBA star players will compete against each other in an "NBA 2K,quot; tournament that will begin on April 3 and last until the final on April 11.

The NBA 2K Players Tournament features today's renowned athletes like Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and more. There are a total of 16 NBA players playing in a March Madness-style group. There will be eight Round 1 games followed by four quarterfinal matches. Then we get into the semifinals and finally the championship.

The tournament winner will receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

NBA TOURNAMENT 2K: full TV schedule | Odds, prop bets

Live stream for NBA 2K tournament

TO UPDATE: Despite the official announcement that you will be able to watch these games on eight different social platforms, you can only watch these games live on ESPN or ESPN2. An NBA spokesperson clarified to Sporting News that the Twitch and YouTube broadcasts of these games will be broadcast versions and not live events.

————————————————

While the games will air on ESPN channels, fans will also be able to tune into the games in different ways. The previous NBA Twitch 2K channel will host the games, as well as the official NBA Twitch channel. Additionally, both the NBA and 2K will stream the games on their respective YouTube channels.

Below is the full list of ways you can view the games.

The games will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

NBA 2K Players Tournament and tournament results

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ad/71/nba-2k-players-tournament-bracket_1wvvkhkwdamc61ga92u8316gfk.png?t=1090640633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Round 1

Match Winner Outcome Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. 78-62 Zach Lavine vs. Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton 57-41 Bring Young against Harrison Barnes Bring young 101-59 Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley Patrick Beverley 84-54 Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura 74-71 Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr. Devin Booker 85-75 Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins Andre Drummond 101-49 Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis Montrezl harrell 73-51

Kevin Durant could have taken the lead with the Clippers, but Derrick Jones Jr. was able to take control in the second half with the Bucks thanks to a swift 3-point barrage. It appears that the 2K transition defense is the bane of Durant's existence.

Deandre Ayton and the Rockets clinched the win in a much lower scoring game against Zach Lavine and the Heat, who battled with the selection of shots throughout the game. In his defense, he said he hadn't played 2K since he was a rookie in 2014-15, while Ayton has been an avid player since 2K9.

Trae Young and the Bucks absolutely demolished Harrison Barnes and the Raptors in the biggest mismatch of the tournament. So far, the youngest player has won all three matches.

The youth's streak ended in the night cup when Beverley, 31, overtook Whiteside, 30, in an uneven matchup between the Bucks and Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell and Domantas Sabonis started playing on Sunday with an absolute bang. Harrell beat Sabonis 73-51, prompting Sabonis to rip off the broadcast. Sabonis called his virtual game terrible, but took the beating as a good sport.

Rui Hachimara barely edged out Donovan Mitchell in the best game of the tournament on Sunday. The Hachimara Lakers went up three points with five seconds remaining when Danny Green missed a free kick. Mitchell, playing as the Nets, got the rebound and passed the ball to Spencer Dinwiddie for all three to get a good look at him, but the shot didn't fall.

Devin Booker, the favorite of the entire tournament, contained Michael Porter Jr. in an 85-75 victory that was closer than the final score indicates. Booker displayed his knowledge of the game by calling specific sets and movement plays; Most other competitors have opted for simple pick-and-roll offenses.

Andre Drummond outpointed DeMarcus Cousins ​​in the final game of the first round with a final score of 101-49. The cousins ​​essentially gave up in the fourth quarter.

Quarter finals

Match Winner Outcome Bring Young against Deandre Ayton – – Patrick Beverley vs. Andre Drummond – – Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Montrezl harrell – – Rui Hachimura vs. Devin Booker – –

Semifinals

Match Winner Outcome – – – – – –

Championship

Match Winner Outcome – – –

NBA Tournament & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Here is the TV broadcast schedule for the entire "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players. The tournament can be streamed through the ESPN and NBA applications. Each of the NBA's social channels on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook will also show the games live.

TO UPDATE: The NBA announced a date change for the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals have passed from April 7 to 9.