Top chef contestants share comfort food to prepare in quarantine

Get ready to walk from your sofa to the kitchen!

Like season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. It is played week by week in Bravo, the contestants are at home, practicing social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak like everyone else. However, due to their culinary skills, they almost certainly eat better than most.

Luckily for the rest of us, especially those who are surviving on Ramen noodles or frozen meals, some of this year's contestants shared what they have been eating for the past few weeks.

Take it from Jennifer Carroll: Now is a good time to "think a little out of the box, get creative and have fun in the kitchen."