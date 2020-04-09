Toni Braxton says she and Birdman are getting married this year

It looks like another Braxton sister will be walking down the hall very soon. Toni Braxton recently called Rick and Sasha Radio Show to promote their latest single.

During their discussion, Toni was asked about her wedding to Birdman, and Toni revealed that they had been coming and going regarding their wedding date. They had a set date, however things started getting too big so they are currently in the process of working things out.

However, Toni said they will surely get married this year. Toni continued to talk about how private they are when it comes to their relationship.

She said, "You hardly ever see us together. When we went out, there were a lot of people saying things and I'm a little sensitive and I can't deny it. I just want to keep our business private. And people can ask me questions, I agree with that, it's only sometimes people have too much opinion. "

Again in 2018Toni revealed that Birdman had given her a deadline to set a wedding date.

At the time when he said during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show,quot;, "We almost had a date, well, we had two dates, but we were doing & # 39; Braxton Family Values ​​& # 39; and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, "Okay, the wedding is a good thing to unite all the sisters with," but I couldn't get all of us together. I said the wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up a bit my relationship ".

It looks like this year will be the real deal when it comes to officially getting married.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94