Toni Braxton reveals that she and Birdman are getting married this year!

Toni Braxton and Birdman were a pretty unexpected couple when it was announced that they were dating because before that, they were just collaborators and Toni didn't seem like it was because of the "bad boy,quot; type. However, as time went on, their relationship began as a progressive friendship.

Birdman proposed to his beloved and, for the past few seasons, Braxton talked about planning his wedding. But there were definitely some bumps along the way off camera.

The Breathe Again singer not only lost her engagement ring, but the couple also sparked breakup rumors in early 2019 when they both deleted their social media profiles.

In addition, Toni said on the show that the Cash Money boss gave her an ultimatum to marry him on a certain date or they should leave him. After not being seen together in public for quite some time, fans thought the worst.

In an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show last year, Birdman debunked the breakup rumors and made sure their relationship was known to be okay.

However, fans of the R,amp;B singer and family are wondering if a wedding between the two will continue to happen.

He recently spoke with Rick and Sasha Morning Show where he clarified that the nuptials are very present.

‘We have been coming and going on our wedding dates. We had a great date, but then it got too big, we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, "Okay, we don't want it to be too small." Then he said, "Okay, let's do the tour." It seems to me that "we are not doing a tour,quot;. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, baby. "We have been trying to figure it out, but we will definitely do it this year."

Do you think these two are going to keep saying their votes soon?



