Tom Pelphrey of Ozark on how he prepared for an intense role

A few weeks have passed, but Ozark the third season is still at the top, especially the tragic ending. Warning, spoilers continue for the third season of Ozark which debuted on March 27 on Netflix.
About the end of the exciting third season? We can thank the actor Tom Pelphrey in part because of that, his stage-stealing performance as Ben Davis tugged at hearts from start to finish.
"The entire role, from start to finish, the beginning at least, was a dream job. It was a blast," he said.
Pelphrey, two-time Daytime Emmy winner for her role in the soap Guide light, the brother of Laura LinneyWendy Byrde. In the season, brother, he returned to his sister's life and inadvertently shook things up. But he never had a chance to get out correctly.
Through Ben's character, who was bipolar and was not taking his medications, viewers gained an honest point of view of what a stranger sees when he watches the Byrde family operate. The combination of being pushed into a life of crime, falling in love with Ruth (Julia Garner) and struggling with his mental illness put Ben in a precarious position. Once he realized that, it was too late. Ben's arc was a slow burn that served as the backbone for various stories throughout the season.
The conversation about mental illness this season was face-to-face thanks to Pelphrey's stark performance. "The more we can remove the stigma of mental illness, and the more we can encourage people to feel safe to speak openly about mental illness and openly seek help for mental illness, the more we can do that, then the better off we will be because there is no reason for people to suffer in silence. Because there is help and people should have it, "Pelphrey told E! News.
Next, Pelphrey is candid about playing Ben, working with Linney, and Jason Bateman and how he joined Garner.
A great theme for Ben in Ozark is deepening a discussion on mental health. What did you learn about mental health and how to deal with it for this role you are applying right now during the pandemic?
I think any mental health problem, because there can be so many, they all exist on a spectrum, and I think all of those problems are very specific to each individual. So, I think if there is any kind of lesson that can be a correlation between those vast and vast themes, it is the importance of self-care. It is the importance of having compassion for people who might be dealing with a mental illness and if you are dealing with one yourself, having compassion for yourself. And really get over the stigma of shame or have some kind of blame on the subject so you can ask for help, get help, talk about it, and feel supported. Because the truth is that there is a lot of support available.
There is so much potential help available, but unfortunately, many times you have to ask for it. People won't necessarily know how to come to you. So, yes, I hope that what we are advancing, and I think that we are in general, is to overcome the stigma of mental health problems as something you should be afraid to talk about or be ashamed of because the opposite is true, and the more you know I can talk about it and the more I can ask for help, I think the more we can be a healthy society in general.
How did you prepare for that aspect? And during filming, how do you go down to that level and then how do you go back up? It has to be a roller coaster.
I found a great book called A restless mind by a woman named Kay Jamison. Very useful. It was her story.She is bipolar and she is also a doctor specializing in mental health, so she has two sides to the coin in terms of the personal, human and vulnerable experience of the onset of the disorder and then how she coped with it. And then you also sided with the doctor. She is giving him all the logistics and technicalities and explaining what is really going on with the disorder, so it was very helpful in terms of research.
For me, the writing was spectacular, so you research as much as you can, show yourself as prepared as possible, and then give yourself up to writing. I never wanted to feel at any time that I was trying to force something I had learned from the scripts or that I was trying to impose my will in any way … You want to do your research to be prepared, and then, especially with such good writing, you want get out of the way as much as possible. There was some awareness of where I was going, understanding for myself that I would have to have a certain amount of energy or endurance, so just taking care of myself physically for that to happen … And then you just have to appear in the right physical and mental space to be able to do your job.
With all that serious content, you also have fun actors who are on set. Who was the most fun?
I think the funniest person on that set was Jason Bateman …
Is there something you learned from Jason or him that surprised you?
It's probably corny to say it, but he's a good guy, you know? I suppose it is not a very surprising thing to learn, but in reality he is such a kind, gentle and very attentive, and very attentive human being. I believe very conscious of wanting to create a healthy work environment and it was successful. You learn things about Jason from Jason, but you also learn things about him on the show and by talking to the crew. Some of these people have worked with him for years and work with him in everything he does, and you realize that with a wide range of personalities, everyone loves him, and that almost says more about him than he could say. about himself. I was really impressed by the type of man he is, and that's a good example of something as an actor that I want to emulate.
What was the highlight of working with Julia? Was there a specific day or scene or compensatory moment that was memorable?
Yes, I had a lot of fun working with Julia and I really enjoy her sense of humor. There was an early night where Julia, Charlie (Tahan), and I went to the cinema and we weren't sure what we were going to see. We saw the movie Mother And it was amazing. It was such a weird movie. It was like a Friday night, the movie theater was crowded and it was like a conversation session. Everyone was talking on the screen. Charlie was making a comment and I had never laughed so much about a movie in my life. It was a great experience of going to the movies. It was really nice, so that set the tone for Julia and Charlie to just have a great sense of humor and it was so much fun being around them.
Is Laura Linney's Wendy the best sister or is she the worst sister?
I remember that as a fan, I read the scripts towards the end and felt that the writers did a great job so Wendy had no choice. So they do a great job creating a situation where it was very clear that it was Ben or Wendy and their children. I thought they did an amazing job forcing her into a corner where she really didn't have a good choice, but I think she's a great sister.
Is there a Jason or Laura movie or show you were a fan of before working with them?
OMG I mean I am sure I speak for the world when I say that I am obsessed with Love actually as far as Laura goes, right? I mean, how many times have you seen that movie? With Jason Development arrestedI mean, that show is fun … Although I love it too Profanity. I remember when Profanity He first came out, I was working on a job in Charlotte, North Carolina, and I found out he was broadcasting and then I saw him three times because I thought he was really good. I didn't realize at the time that he was the director, so that movie was a happy surprise.
You have an exciting upcoming movie too, Mank. What can you share about it?
It was really a great experience. I am really excited to see what everyone thinks about it. The little part that I have seen is absolutely beautiful. I think people will be happy.
Ozark The third season now airs on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML3fca6017cc6c08939157d0d6028cd77c11%