A few weeks have passed, but Ozark the third season is still at the top, especially the tragic ending. Warning, spoilers continue for the third season of Ozark which debuted on March 27 on Netflix.

About the end of the exciting third season? We can thank the actor Tom Pelphrey in part because of that, his stage-stealing performance as Ben Davis tugged at hearts from start to finish.

"The entire role, from start to finish, the beginning at least, was a dream job. It was a blast," he said.

Pelphrey, two-time Daytime Emmy winner for her role in the soap Guide light, the brother of Laura LinneyWendy Byrde. In the season, brother, he returned to his sister's life and inadvertently shook things up. But he never had a chance to get out correctly.