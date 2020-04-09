Tom Nield: The EFL referee battling the coronavirus on the NHS front line | Football news







An EFL referee has spoken about her "strenuous,quot; job as an emergency nurse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Nield, a referee in League One and League Two, is a senior nurse / midwife in the NHS Trust Acute and Emergency Service of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.

In an extensive interview about Sky Sports NewsNield has spoken about:

"Strenuous,quot; work during a national emergency

"Football is put into perspective,quot;

Positivity of staff in hospital wards.

"Stay home,quot; message to fans

"We will return to the game we love,quot;

"It's a challenge, the front line is exhausting," says Nield, speaking over his lunch at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

"I think there are different levels of intensity in different areas. Ultimately, whether you're working in A,amp;E, intensive care, or in some of the rooms designated by Covid, it's intense. It's long hours, we wear the EPP (team personal protection) for a long time and that can also be exhausting.

"It is very difficult mentally and physically. It is completely new to us and we have to adapt and learn as we go along. It changes very quickly and regularly, with updates at the national or local level. Trying to keep up is also difficult.

"What we see on a daily basis is a lot of bad patients and critically bad patients who develop very acute respiratory symptoms, and very quickly.

"We have to consider that there are no visits at this time. Only in exceptional circumstances are visits allowed. That is really difficult to manage, to make sure that we are taking care of the relatives, to keep them up to date with the progress of the patients. We are looking for Innovative ways to avoid it, to ensure that people can stay in touch with their loved ones.

"Ultimately, for us on the front line, it comes at a price. We have to stay strong, we have to stay tough, and we are doing it. We keep our morale high. We are trying to do everything we can, for everyone. that we can ".

Nield was named a National List umpire in 2018 and has refereed 35 games this season, including the defeat of the leaders of the Coventry League at Shrewsbury and the FA Cup victory at Portsmouth against Altrincham.

But, last month, he asked Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to allow him to make a temporary permanent change to his role on the NHS, until it is safe to return as a part-time referee.

She now works 8 to 10 hours a day, 5 to 6 days a week, as a senior nurse / midwife for acute evaluation areas in the hospital.

"On March 7, I refereed Walsall against Exeter and it was coming up; things were starting to heat up a bit inside the NHS at the time," he explains. "I received my appointment for my next game, which was Leyton Orient against Plymouth on March 17.

"Our appointments were at 4pm on a Monday. I think I called Mike Jones (Director of the PGMOL National Group) on Tuesday or Wednesday and said, 'Mike, I don't think I can meet this accessory, things they're changing at work. They need me there. "

"It's about trying to protect other people and colleagues as well, and minimize my contact with them. I made the decision to withdraw from the games, based on the advice of PGMOL. They were really great and supported me. That Friday, March 13, The decision was made to suspend all professional football anyway. It was the right time. Around that week, I realized this was going to get worse. "

Nield regularly referees in League One and Two

Success and positivity: "Phenomenal,quot;

Nield says that despite daily difficulties, his team remains positive.

"The positivity of the staff, from the CEO to the organization, is phenomenal," he smiles. "The head of nurses was hanging around yesterday giving creamy eggs like the Easter bunny! There are many things we are doing to stay positive.

"There are also many success stories, many of the patients are being discharged from the hospital home.

"I always had the desire to help people, and I always had the desire to do everything possible for those who are vulnerable and needy. I feel that, from an early age, I knew that that was going to be a career choice of mine, Initially. Right now I have never been prouder of what I do. I know that all my colleagues will join me in saying that.

"It is particularly difficult for me because my girlfriend also works at a neighboring trust. She works at A,amp;E, so she is also very involved in this. I think it is about trying to disconnect when you leave work."

"The importance of downtime, it is very important to try to disconnect from this. The main thing is to stay positive, and that is what we are saying. We have prohibited any negativity, something like that in the department. We have been very clear with all our We have to stay positive, we have to keep fighting this. We will get through it. "

Support in soccer: "Incredible,quot;

Nield praised Premier League umpires Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver, who became NHS volunteers during the crisis.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has become an NHS volunteer.

He says he can't wait to come back to life as a part-time referee, but he understands that protecting public health must remain the number 1 priority.

"The sooner we can get back, the better," he says. "In the grand scheme of things, it puts football in perspective. It's not a priority right now. It's really nice to see colleagues like Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver volunteering to support the NHS these days. It really is amazing to see they all come together I miss him terribly and I can't wait for the season to start.

"I have had regular contact with the director of the national group, every week, reviewing and seeing how we are doing. I guess I will probably leave my call until the end, because it is a bit longer than other people!

"They have been great, the coaching teams have been supporting us. I have received numerous emails and messages from colleagues at PGMOL, thanking me for what we are doing on the NHS and supporting me."

Message to fans: "Stay home,quot;

Nield has urged everyone to stay home, and the national shutdown is expected to extend beyond the Easter weekend.

"This is a marathon, it is not a sprint," he warns. "We want everyone to be with us at the end, so we must do everything we can to support and involve staff and just listen. There are times when staff will be rightly angry and we just have to listen.

"Anyone planning to appear anywhere, don't do it anywhere (nonessential). Stay, stay home. The message is really clear. Stay home, save lives and protect the NHS.

"For the football community, we will return to the game we love and miss as soon as people get on with it. Don't tire of this now. We are almost nearing the end of three weeks (shutdown). Now it is more important than ever that we really be strict with the measures the government has implemented. It is making a difference. That is all we ask. "