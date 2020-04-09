Tom Brady was trolled for claiming he does not endorse Donald Trump politically

WENN / Instar

Despite acknowledging their friendship, the six-time Super Bowl champion reveals that he rejected Trump's request that he speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Up News Info –

Tom brady he has opened up about his political stance after he is famous for his friendship with Donald trump during years. In an extensive interview with Howard SternThe former New England Patriots player revealed for the first time that Trump asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016, but he turned it down.

The 42-year-old athlete shared the fact by emphasizing that his personal support for the president does not necessarily extend to politics. After Howard revealed in the Wednesday, April 8, issue of "The Howard Stern Show" that Trump once tried to persuade the athlete to speak at the Republican convention despite being a supporter of Hillary Clinton, Tom admitted that Trump also He contacted him, but he was not going to do "anything political".

Speaking of their friendship, Tom detailed: "He called me after the games:" I saw your game Tom, let's play golf together. "So 2003, 2004, that's how it was." He continued, "He would play golf and then he would become someone who would come to our games and stay out of it. He would cheer on the Patriots. He always had a way to connect with people, and he still does."

"But the whole political aspect came up, and I think they got me into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the time of the election," he shared, adding, "It was awkward for me. You can't undo things. No is to break a friendship, but the political support is totally different from that of a friend. "

When asked if his connection to Trump ever caused tension with his soccer teammates, the husband of Gisele Bundchen He said, "No, no, never. (My teammates) know me. They know who I am. I was with them every day."

NFL Network sports journalist Ian Rapoport later shared an excerpt from the interview on Twitter to highlight Tom's reason for not supporting Trump politically, but people are not convinced by the NFL star's claims. "Says the guy who had the MAGA hat in his locker … In plain sight, hehe," one person pointed out what made Tom's political stance seem obvious. Another person reiterated: "IDK, Tom seemed to have entered politics when he had his hat in the locker room and said Agent Orange would be a great president."

Someone else thought Tom backed down on Trump because his wife Gisele doesn't approve of him. "translation: the wife said no!" said user commented. Another sarcastically commented, "Smart move by the goat," while another person beat up the six-time Super Bowl champion, "Tom Brady is a wolf behind that crappy behavior. He has proven he's not above lying. cheating and stealing. He is not a role model by any decent person's standards. "

During the interview, Howard also mentioned Trump's past wish for Tom to marry his daughter. Ivanka Trump. When asked if he and Ivanka ever had a date after the real estate magnate's proposal, he replied, "That was a long time ago in my life … No, there was never that, where we went out or something like that."

"I know it's weird, but Trump wanted that. He wanted Tom Brady, let's be honest, hit Ivanka and form a relationship, a dynasty of power. You know, you know I'm not making this up," Howard continued. pressed Tom, who laughed awkwardly. The quarterback replied, "He never suggested that to me."

Then he suggested that he would rather not talk about "what if", emphasizing, "Anyway, everything worked for me, I married the woman of my dreams" referring to Gisele. He added: "I think I married the most amazing woman, so I don't regret it."