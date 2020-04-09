Tom Brady walking into a locker room that he & # 39; will love & # 39 ;, says Lavonte David from Buccaneers | NFL news

"It will hit, the reality will be that we have one of the best quarterbacks of all time."

















Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David admits he and Tom Brady have had conversations about this season's goal of playing in a Super Bowl at home

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David welcomed Tom Brady to a locker room and says he will have the back of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason before signing with the Bucs on a two-year contract, confirming the 20-year end with the New England Patriots.

The 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft replaces Jameis Winston in the middle as Tampa looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

"I had the opportunity to talk to him, he contacted me and we had a good conversation," said David.

"He came up to me, talking about the fact that I was a defense leader and he came in asking me what to expect. (It was) he had just come in and lined up with everyone else."

"I just said, 'Just be you. It will be a locker room that you will love. There are many young boys who are hungry and many who will stand behind you no matter what."

The Bucs flirted with an unlikely wild card spot in 2019 as they won five of their last eight games, finishing with a 7-9 record and third in the NFC South.

Bruce Arians' team led the NFL on offense by passing while ranking fourth in scoring offense, with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin producing 1,000 yards per season.

Evidently, Brady himself is targeting yet another Super Bowl charge with the kind of offensive arsenal he lacked in New England last season.

"He just said he was going to come in and be himself, he will have fun, he will compete," added David. "He's going to get this going, try to get some wins in Tampa, and hopefully play in a Super Bowl in Tampa."

"That is the main goal we want. We talk about that too. He is a guy who has been there many times and has won six of them."

"He knows what it takes and I told him there will be a lot of guys who will back you up and travel with you."

With six Super Bowl rings, 13 AFC Eastern Division crowns and 17 playoff appearances over two decades, Brady has proven to be a source of excitement among his new teammates, not to mention a series of free agents. who reportedly launched into the Bucs after their arrival.

"It is going to hit, the reality will be that we have one of the best quarterbacks of all time. One of the great duels, one of the best players to play that position," said David.

"He will bring that winning mindset to our show. I know the guys are going to endorse him and he is going to endorse us. It will be a team issue and it's not just about him, it's going to be about everyone in those uniforms.

"Get out there and work to get us to that level."

