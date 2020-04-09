Together at the coronavirus concert at home: time, date, how to watch, broadcast

After weeks of live concerts at home, some of the biggest stars in music will join forces for a one-night televised special amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced "One World: Together At Home," a Live Aid-style event that will air on dozens of television channels and streaming platforms at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 18.

Organized thanks to pledges by supporters and corporate partners of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the event will also raise money for "local and regional charities that provide food, housing and medical care to those most in need of help." according to a press release.

The event, which is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will be hosted by a trio of nightly hosts: ABC's Jimmy Kimmel, Up News Info's Stephen Colbert, and NBC's Jimmy Fallon, and will feature appearances by dozens of celebrities, including Elton John, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with scientific and public health measures, and supporting health workers who are on the front line of the response," said WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the statement. “We may have to be physically separated for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy good music. The concert "One world: together at home,quot; represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat. "

"One World: Together at Home,quot; will follow weeks of live performances by Global Citizen-associated musicians like Chris Martin, Common and John Legend, who have encouraged viewers to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund had raised more than $ 140 million for WHO and its partners.

Here is all the information you need to know about "One World: Together at Home,quot;.

Time and date: "One World: Together at Home,quot; will air on Saturday, April 18 starting at 8 p.m. at 10 pm. ITS T.

Full alignment: "One World: Together at Home,quot; will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

How to watch on television: "One World: Together at Home,quot; will air on ABC, Up News Info, and NBC. The concert will also air on cable channels owned by the parent companies of the broadcast networks, including MTV, CMT, BET, VH1, Comedy Central, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, Syfy, USA. USA, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, Freeform and Nat Geo.

How to stream online: "One World: Together at Home,quot; will be available to stream through services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. It can also be viewed on digital platforms owned by ABC, Up News Info, and NBC, including the websites and apps of ABC News, Up News Info News, and NBC News.

