Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews accuse Rams of withholding money owed after releases

Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews spoke publicly on Twitter on Wednesday about not being paid by the Rams.

The runner started things off by tweeting the team directly, saying they were "behind."

Matthews then quoted Gurley on Twitter, saying he was not paid either.

Both Rams were released by the Rams on March 19. The Rams' decision to release Gurley came before the team had to pay him $ 10.5 million in bonuses. However, Spotrac's contract page for Gurley says he was owed a $ 7.55 million bonus that was guaranteed on March 15, when Gurley was still listed. However, $ 2.5 million of that $ 7.55M is subject to compensation, so more than $ 5 million will be owed to him after signing with the Falcons.

As for Matthews, they owe him $ 2 million. But his contract language provides security for the Rams, as does Gurley. If you sign a $ 1 million contract with another team, the Rams will owe you $ 1 million. But if he signs for $ 2 million, then the Rams don't owe him anything.

In both cases, the Rams could pay Gurley and Matthews and then get that money back from their respective teams. But the team doesn't seem to do it.

Via the L.A. Times:

The Rams declined to comment. But a person with knowledge of the situation said the Rams were complying with the language that is standard in all team contracts.

The last Rams were supposed to pay each player was March 30, 2020, by ProFootballTalk. Another aspect that complicates this deal is the fact that Gurley has not yet officially signed with the Falcons. The two agreed on terms, and he appears on the team roster, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Just a few days ago, Gurley "has still failed or failed his physical exam."