Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews claim the Los Angeles Rams are late with salary payments | NFL news





Todd Gurely agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the Los Angeles Rams.

Running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, who were released by the Los Angeles Rams on March 19, allege that the team is behind on payments owed to them.

Gurley posted on his Twitter account: "@RamsNFL expired. Send me money ASAP." Matthews responded to Gurley tweeting, "You and me, both TG! You better be interested in that, too."

According to ESPN, the Rams are owed Gurley a $ 5.05 million bonus. The amount would have been $ 7.55 million before it was cut when he agreed to a one-year free agent contract and $ 5.5 million with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

However, ProFootballTalk.com reported that the Rams could still owe him the full $ 7.55 million if Gurley fails his physical with the Falcons.

Matthews remains a free agent. He is owed a $ 2 million bonus from the Rams, but ESPN reported that his contract included compensatory language that could cover the entire $ 2 million if he signs elsewhere.

Gurley also modified the Rams for financial reasons last month. On March 20, before he and the Falcons had finalized the terms of their deal, he posted on Instagram below a photo of him wearing an Atlanta uniform, "@rams thanks for today's check."

Sky Sports News has reached out to The Rams for comment.