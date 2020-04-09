Todd Chrisley says COVID-19 made him the sickest he has ever been

Todd Chrisley recently revealed that the coronavirus had him sicker than ever in his entire life. TMZ recently picked up the star's comments, revealing that he even had to go to the emergency room for treatment.

On Wednesday Chrisley knows best Alum announced his diagnosis, stating that he has been fighting COVID-19 for the past three weeks. In his podcast earlier this week, Christley claimed he was in the hospital for four days.

During the episode, Todd asked, "Can we talk about this bitch named Corona?" Todd went on to reveal what it was like to fight the coronavirus, stating that he had a fever between 100 and 103 degrees and that he hoped to recover every day.

Todd went on to say that even though most of the symptoms have passed, it still doesn't work as well as before. On her Instagram account, Todd's daughter Savannah revealed that she and her mother were terrified of her life.

After just a couple of days, they finally convinced him to go to the hospital for treatment. When the test came back positive, medical professionals sent him home to remain in isolation and quarantine.

One morning Todd woke up and told his wife that they had to go to the hospital because he couldn't deal with it for another day. It's great to see Todd doing much better, but he seemed to scare his family, including Savannah.

After her father's recovery, Savannah turned to her social media account to urge her fans and followers to stay home, take care of herself, and, most important of all, "love more than ever." She said "life is very short,quot;.

As most know, this would not be the first time that a figure in the entertainment industry has contracted the coronavirus. Earlier this year, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for respiratory illness. Idris Elba also revealed her diagnosis last month, as did Rachel Matthews, the Frozen 2 star and Colton Underwood.

Echoing what Todd had to say about his symptoms, Underwood claimed that the virus hit him particularly hard, despite his age and good health.



